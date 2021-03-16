Sony Intros Compact, Lightweight and Fast Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master Lens

Sony just announced the new Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM (G Master), a compact and relatively lightweight prime lens designed to offer excellent resolution and contrast even when shot wide open at f/1.2. The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM (model SEL50F12GM) pairs with Sony full-frame Alpha series cameras such as the recently introduced Sony Alpha a1 flagship model.

“The lens’s maximum f/1.2 aperture combines an impressive shallow depth of field for maximum creative expression with incredible light gathering capabilities, allowing for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO in low light settings, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photography, video and more,” Sony said in a press announcement about the FE 50mm F1.2 GM this morning.

The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM has dimensions of 3.42 x 4.25 inches and weighs 27.44 ounces, making it one of the smallest 50mm, f/1/.2 prime lenses in its class.

According to Sony, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM features three XA (extreme aspherical) lens elements that are designed to capture high resolution detail across the entire image, even at f/1.2. Beautiful, background blur – aka bokeh – is also a key feature of this new lens, Sony said.

“The FE 50mm F1.2 GM creates dramatic G Master bokeh at the maximum f/1.2 aperture to provide dimensionality to every image,” Sony’s press released states. “Using the newly developed 11-blade circular aperture unit and fine-tuned optical design with minimal spherical aberration, the lens can achieve smooth, deep bokeh in both the foreground and background.”

The new lens uses Sony’s Nano AR Coating II that is designed to minimize internal reflections, so flare and ghosting are reduced when shooting backlit scenes. The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM is also fast, both in terms of its maximum aperture and its autofocus (AF) and tracking, even at f/1.2.

“The lens can keep subjects in sharp focus even at an extremely shallow depth-of-field with fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking thanks to the four XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors which provide high thrust efficiency,” Sony said. “When precise focusing is required, especially when shooting 4K video with human eye tracking, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM allows the user to focus on composition thanks to its excellent response with minimum delay and low vibration.”

The new Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM will go on sale in mid-May 2021 for $2,000.00 USD and $2,600.00 CAD. More info at Sony Alpha Universe.