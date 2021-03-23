Sony Intros Trio of Affordable Full-Frame Lenses: FE 24mm F2.8 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G & FE 50mm F2.5 G

Sony just introduced three new budget-friendly and compact prime lenses in the company’s FE full-frame lens mount: the FE 24mm F2.8 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G, and the FE 50mm F2.5 G lenses. All three lenses are approximately the same small size – 2.68 inches in diameter x 1.77 inches long – and will retail for $599 a piece when they go on sale in May 2021.

We’ve had a chance to briefly shoot with all three new lenses on a Sony A7 III full-frame mirrorless camera and can attest that they are highly portable, fast and, at least in our preliminary testing, quite sharp and high resolving for their price point. Sony A-series camera users looking to add a fast prime to their kit bags without breaking the bank, should definitely considering these lenses. Or maybe you want to collect all three? (It would be nice if Sony offered a discount to photographers purchasing the full trio but, as of this writing, there was no such deal available.)

With the addition of these three primes, Sony will have 63 E-mount lenses total. Just last week, Sony introduced the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM (G Master) lens.

To read more about Sony’s new FE 24mm F2.8 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G, and the FE 50mm F2.5 G lenses, check out the official press release below the photo.

PRESS RELEASE

Sony Electronics Introduces Three New High-Performance G Lenses to its Full-Frame E-mount Lens Lineup

New 50mm, 40mm and 24mm Lenses Combine Incredible Image Quality and Intuitive Operability

SAN DIEGO, CA – March 23, 2021 – Sony Electronics Inc. has announced the addition of three new G Lenses to its impressive E-mount line-up – the FE 50mm F2.5 G (model SEL50F25G), FE 40mm F2.5 G (model SEL40F25G) and FE 24mm F2.8 G (model SEL24F28G). All three lenses deliver high image quality and beautiful bokeh in a lightweight and compact design, perfect for photographers and videographers needing high image quality combined with easy mobility.

When paired with a Sony full-frame or APS-C camera, all three lenses offer high resolution, intuitive operability, and fast, precise and quiet AF (autofocus) capabilities. The lenses were designed for a wide range of photo and video uses including portraiture, landscape, street photography and more.

“At Sony we are constantly innovating to develop the best tools that allow photographers and video creators to realize their artistic vision,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “With these three dynamic lenses, our customers can capture a wide range of perspectives with the excellent resolution and beautiful bokeh that Sony’s G lenses are known for.”

As a set, the FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G deliver an ideal focal length for any shoot, from wide-angle landscapes or establishing shots on the 24mm, to a closer versatile perspective with the 40mm and a normal field of view ideal for portraits and closer shots on the 50mm. With their intuitive operability and superb build quality, this lens set is perfect for a variety of needs for any content creator.

The three lenses are all the same size (2.68 in diameter x 1.77 in), all have the same filter diameter (49mm) and are almost all the same weight (FE 50mm F2.5 G 6.1 oz, FE 40mm F2.5 G 6.1 oz and FE 24mm F2.8 G 5.7 oz), allowing the user to easily switch between all three lenses when using a gimbal without needing to rebalance each time. Moreover, each lens focuses internally, which means the front element does not move in and out to focus, enabling all three lenses to balance well when using a gimbal. They all feature the same stylish exterior design with focal lengths that are clearly marked to easily switch from lens to lens.

Advertisement

High Resolution in a Compact Design

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G combine the high image quality of a G Lens with a compact and lightweight form factor. The image quality is achieved by state-of-the-art optics using aspherical elements and ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, delivering high resolution and suppressing color fringing from corner to corner, even from the widest aperture, with a shallow depth of field.

The stunning bokeh of the G lenses is achieved with the optimization of a circular aperture and is delivered at the widest point of each lens (FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G, and the FE 24mm F2.8 G).

Focus Distances

The FE 50mm F2.5 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.35m (AF) / 0.31m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.18x (AF) / 0.21x (MF), which is ideal for a variety of shooting environments and subjects.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.28m (AF) / 0.25m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.20x (AF) / 0.23x (MF). Particularly for movie shooting, 40mm is the preferred angle of view as it corresponds to the natural field of vision. For stills, 40mm allows subjects to stand out against backgrounds.

Advertisement

With a wide 24mm angle of view, the FE 24mm F2.8 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.24m (AF) / 0.18m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.13x (AF) / 0.19x (MF), the user can easily shoot close-ups with a blurred background.

High Operability and Reliability

The lenses feature a focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and aperture click switch for ideal operability. The focus hold button is customizable from the camera menu and can be assigned based on users’ preferences. The aperture ring provides an intuitive and direct feel, compared to operating the aperture from the camera body. The aperture also provides switchable click stops that can be turned off for movie shooting using the aperture click switch. Furthermore, with Linear Response MF, the focus ring responds precisely and linearly when focusing manually, so control feels immediate and intuitive, directly reflecting the intent of the photographer and allowing delicate focus adjustments.

The aluminum exterior ensures a premium, sophisticated finish and provides increased strength and durability. Conveniently, the diameter of the filter threads on the hood and the lens barrel are equal (49mm), allowing the same cap and filter to be attached to both the hood and the lens barrel. The lenses are also designed to be dust and moisture resistant to ensure usability in any outdoor environment.

Fast, Precise and Quiet Autofocus

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G feature two linear motors to deliver fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance which is maintained despite instantaneous changes in subject motion – making the lens ideal for tracking moving subjects. The AF is also quiet, so works for both still and movie shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 50mm F2.5 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FE 24mm F2.8 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.