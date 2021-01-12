Sony Launches New Airpeak Drone Designed to Carry Alpha Cameras

Sony is getting into the aerial drone business, the company announced at the virtual CES 2021 event today. To help launch its new drone division, Sony unveiled the Airpeak “aircraft,” which the company calls “the world’s smallest drone” capable of carrying Sony Alpha full frame mirrorless camera systems.

Details about the new Sony Airpeak drone, which has a quad copter design, are somewhat scant so far, however. According to a Sony press announcement this morning, more will be revealed about the new drone and the business group supporting it in spring 2021.

“Sony launched the Airpeak brand with the goal to further develop today’s drone technology while achieving the utmost in value creation,” Sony said.

“As the first phase of this project, Sony will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production in the spring of 2021. In order to fully support the creativity of video creators, the payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full frame aerial photography and video. Airpeak, the industry’s smallest class of drone that can be equipped with the Alpha system, is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight, and aims to contribute to the world of entertainment while also pursuing new possibilities for creative expression.”

As part of the Airpeak drone unveiling, Sony has also launched a new website with additional photos, videos and text about the new device. We’ve embedded a video below showing the drone using a Sony A7S III to capture aerial footage of a speeding car in Austria.