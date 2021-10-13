Sony Unveils FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II Lens

Sony just unveiled the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II lens. The 70-200mm lens, which is designed for Sony’s E-mount full frame mirrorless cameras such as the Alpha a1, is “the world’s lightest large-aperture telephoto lens,” according to Sony.

The new Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II updates the original version of this lens, which was one of Sony’s first G Master lenses. The new FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II weighs just under 37 ounces (1045 grams), making it 29% lighter than the previous model.

Here’s a rundown of some more of the key features of the Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II lens, which is the 65th optic in Sony’s E-mount lens line-up.

Uses four Sony-original XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors for fast and precise autofocus (AF) that is four times faster and with focus tracking improved by 30% when compared to the previous model

Features two aspherical lens elements, including one XA (extreme aspherical) element manufactured to 0.01-micron surface precision

The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II is designed to controls distance-related aberration variations to produce “outstanding resolution throughout the image area.”

Employs two ED (extra-low dispersion) spherical glass elements and two Super ED spherical glass elements to reduce chromatic aberration without color bleeding

Includes an ED aspherical element for the first time in an Alpha system lens, which simultaneously suppresses chromatic and spherical aberration (common issues in other telephoto lenses)

Designed to produce “smooth, beautiful bokeh” thanks to the lens’ large F2.8 maximum aperture and a newly developed 11-blade circular aperture unit

Lens’ optical design includes an XA element to suppress the unwanted “onion ring” effect

Minimum focusing distance is 15.7 inches (0.4 meters) at 70mm and 32.3 inches (0.82 meters) at 200mm, with a maximum magnification of 0.3x

Can be paired with Sony’s 1.4x or 2.0x teleconverter to extend the lens’ focal length to 400mm at an F5.6 aperture

Uses Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II to produce a uniform anti-reflection coating on the surface of the lens

Optical design suppresses internal reflections to improve clarity

For video shooting, lens is designed “to dramatically reduce focus breathing, focus shift, and axis shift when zooming so that there is minimal unwanted image movement and angle of view variations”

For easier video use, lens features independent control rings for focus, zoom, and aperture (iris), allowing manual operation

Aperture ring also has a click ON/OFF switch

Sony’s Linear Response MF designed to ensure responsive, low-lag manual focus control

The new Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II will go on sale in December 2021 for $2,800 USD and $3,500 CAD. Check out a product video at the bottom of this post showing off some of the key features of the new lens.