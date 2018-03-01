Sony Unveils New Guide Number 60 HVL-F60RM Flash

Sony has recently announced the launch of the HVL-F60RM Flash, a new flagship addition with guide number 60 geared to address the needs of the growing number of Sony α system photographers. According to Sony, this new digital imaging product offers “high-power flash output, reliable continuous performance and advanced control features with integrated radio control options.”

Sony Launches New Flagship Guide Number 60 Flash

New HVL-F60RM Combines Overwhelming Continuous Flash Performance with Advanced Operability and Wireless Control

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2018 – Sony Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has today announced a new flagship addition to its digital imaging range with the launch of the HVL-F60RM Flash.

Addressing the needs of the increasing numbers of professional photographers adopting the Sony α system, the HVL-F60RM offers high-power flash output, reliable continuous performance and advanced control features with integrated radio control options.

The HVL-F60RM has a guide number of 60 [i] and covers illumination angles from 20mm [ii] to 200mm [iii], providing uniform wide-range zoom coverage without shading with continuous shooting up to 220v flashes. The use of heat resistant materials and the deployment of new advanced algorithms means that heat resistance has been increased by as much as 4x [iv] compared to the previous model, HVL-F60M.

Further improvements have been made to the recycle time which has been reduced to 1.7 seconds [v] or just 0.6 seconds [v] with the new External Battery Adaptor, product code FA-EBA1. A unique benefit of previous Sony flashes, Quick Shift Bounce is included, allowing the photographers to quickly shift from horizontal to vertical orientation, 90 degrees left or right, upward by up to 150 degrees, and downward by 8 degrees for flexible positioning and optimum lighting for a wide range of scenes.

Independent light output level (LEVEL -/+) buttons allow direct control of output or compensation, supporting an efficient workflow. A comprehensive display facilitates adjustments and flash output level confirmation, and also provides intuitive access to flash output settings for paired wireless flashes.

Functions can be freely assigned to the unit’s four-way controller, center button, and control wheel for easy access when required. Furthermore, TTL flash output can be memorized and recalled in manual mode when needed for immediate use or use after minor adjustment. This is another feature that can simplify manual workflow and save time.

The dust and moisture resistant design [vi] of the HVL-F60RM allows flash shooting even in challenging environments and a new optional Rain Guard [vii], product code FA-RG1, provides added protection to the connection between the flash and camera [viii]. Another example of the complete attention to detail that has gone into the design of the HVL-F60RM, is the metal foot of the Multi Interface Shoe™ connection which has been re-designed for increased rigidity and reliability.

A pre-requisite for leading-edge studio set-ups, the wireless radio communication is non-directional so receiver flash units can be positioned anywhere up to approximately 30 meters [iii] away from the camera, even in situations where reflectors or other obstacles would interfere with optical communication. A HVL-F60RM mounted on a compatible camera [ix] functioning as transmitter can be paired with off-camera units functioning as receivers. Multiple flashes are supported with the user able to use up to 15 flash units, assigned in to up to 5 groups [x] or wireless flash control and the use of a pairing system effectively prevents interference from other electronic devices.

Pricing and Availability

The new HVL-F60RM will be available in North America in April, 2018 priced at approximately $600 US or $730 CA.

The new FA-EBA1 will be available in North America in April, 2018 priced at approximately $250 US or $330 CA.

The new FA-RG1 will be available in North America in April, 2018 priced at approximately $25 US or $30 CA.

[i] 200mm at ISO100 in metres

[ii] 14mm with wide panel

[iii] 35mm full-frame equivalent

[iv] Sony test conditions

[v] With Ni-MH batteries, Sony test conditions

[vi] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

[vii] Not to completely protect against water ingress. When the camera is held in the portrait orientation or at a tilt for photographing, in particular, it may fail to protect water ingress

[viii] With this unit attached, the camera may fail to record audio during video shooting, depending on the model. For the camera models to which this precaution applies, visit http://www.sony.net/acc/rg1/.

[ix] Refer to the Sony support page for camera compatibility information. http://www.sony.net/flash/f60rm/

[x] In the Group flash mode. Up to 3 groups in the TTL or Manual flash mode

Sony Introduces Dual-camera Shooting Solution for RX0 with Launch of new Release Cable

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2018 – Sony Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has today announced the latest addition to its family of RX0 solutions with the launch of a new Release Cable, model VMC-MM2.

Helping to break down barriers to shooting style and image expression, the VMC-MM2 is a new solution for convenient dual-camera shooting, freeing the user to capture two different perspectives simultaneously.

The ultra-compact dimensions and superb image quality offered by the RX0 make it the ideal accompaniment to other cameras for dual-camera capture. By mounting an RX0 to the Multi Interface Shoe™ [1] or bracket/rig, users can use the RX0 to shoot high quality images concurrently with their main Sony ?™ or Cyber-shot® camera body [2]. The VMC-MM2 cable realizes simultaneous photo/movie shooting [3] with just a single press of main camera’s release button. This enables the user to capture one moment in two different ways, with a variation of angle of view, depth of view or frame rate. The cable also has a coiled design with a right-angle connector to minimize clutter and keep it clear of the EVF during shooting.

This form of dual-camera shooting is especially useful for wedding, event and press conference photographers and journalists. It offers the opportunity to capture multiple perspectives using different angles of view that can be edited and packaged into an impactful series of work.

Pricing and Availability

The new VMC-MM2 will be available in North America in April, 2018 priced at approximately $50 US or $60 CA.

[1] Shoe Mount not included

[2] Refer to the Sony support page for camera compatibility information http://www.sony.net/acc/mm2/

[3] To synchronise movie REC/STOP, the main camera must assign “Movie w/ shutter” to its release button