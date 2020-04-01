Stream Nikon School Educational Videos For Free Throughout April

Years ago, when I worked for Nikon, I found one of the most enjoyable “freebies” I had access to as an employee was being able to attend the Nikon School Workshop in New York City. Back then, the day-long workshop was a slideshow presentation given in auditoriums around U.S. by various Nikon photographers and product experts, who discussed how to take and make great photos.

Today, in response to those who are self-quarantining themselves due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Nikon is, in a way, extending that same benefit to everyone. Here’s the message you’ll now find on NikonUSA’s Events webpage: “Make the most of this time. Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing. That’s why we’re providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let’s come out of this even better.”

The ten or so educational videos, which in total would cost you a few hundred dollars t0 access, are taught by Nikon Ambassadors and include:

Hands-on with SB-5000 Speedlight with Joe McNally

Creator’s Mindset: Creating Video Content with Z 50 with Kitty Peters

The Art of Making Music Videos with Chris Hershman

Beyond the Fundamentals of Photography with Reed Hoffmann

To watch them for free, though, you’ll need to provide Nikon with your first and last name as well as your email address.