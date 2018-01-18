Sundance 2018 Canon Attendee Events And Workshops

Canon Creative Studio

Canon returns as a sponsor of Sundance Film Festival, and this year they have a packed calendar of events and activities. For videographers looking to try out gear, the Canon Creative Studio, which opens tomorrow (January 18th) is a must-visit location, where Canon gear and staff are on hand to show off equipment. Other activities include a portrait studio, a series of panels and hands-on workshops with the Canon C200.

A hub for filmmakers, the Canon Creative Studio is a place for hands-on experimentation with Canon equipment and thought-provoking conversations with industry experts. Enjoy a snack and a cup of coffee on us, and be sure to check out our daily events below.

Invite only. To request access: https://canonsff18.splashthat.com/

Canon Portrait Studio

Photographer Michael Ori is on hand to shoot your next headshot. You can go home with an 8″ x 10″ print, or instantly update your IMDbPro profile with the help of IMDb’s on-site staff.

American Cinematographer Panels

Hear from Sundance filmmakers as they discuss their craft. Check out the full schedule below. Can’t make it in? Tune in daily via Facebook Live on American Cinematographer’s page.



Magic Hours

Stop by from 5-7pm to grab a drink, and mingle with our co-hosts IMDbPro on Fri., Jan 19, AFI on Sat., Jan 20, and VER on Mon., Jan 22. All guests must be 21+ and entry is subject to capacity.

Friday, January 19

3:00 PM

PANEL | DP First: Women Who Shoot

Top cinematographers examine what it means to be a woman in the film industry today in a conversation moderated by American Cinematographer‘s Pat Thomson.

– Autumn Eakin (Lenny)

– Claudia Raschke (RBG, The Price of Everything)

– Greta Zozula (Never Goin’ Back)

5:00 PM

Magic Hour co-hosted by IMDbPro

Kick off the Festival right at this fun evening for IMDbPro members and Canon Creative Studio guests.

Saturday, January 20

12:30 PM

PANEL | Shooting Cinematic VR: Awavena

Lead Artist Lynette Wallworth and DP Greg Downing discuss virtual reality’s future in film, all through the lens of Awavena, which features stunning fluorescent insects captured on the ME20F-SH.

– Lynette Wallworth

– Greg Downing

3:00 PM

PANEL | Documentary Cinematography

When shooting documentaries, you need the right tools to pick up and go. Acclaimed non-fiction filmmakers chat about the gear they use to capture cinematic cinéma vérité and beautiful, impactful real life stories.

– Max Preiss (The Trade)

– Laela Kilbourn (This Is Home)

– Graham Willoughby (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?)

5:00 PM

Magic Hour co-hosted by AFI

Three cheers to AFI Conservatory alumni! Come by as Canon and AFI salute the filmmakers of the Festival.

Sunday, January 21

12:30 PM

PANEL | Spotlight on Collaboration: The Sentence

Hosted in partnership with Adobe

Mastering the art of collaboration is the key to filmmaking. Hear from The Sentence’s director and DP Rudy Valdez and editor Viridiana Lieberman as they break down their process. The two will also discuss the tools that made their work together seamless, such as the use of Cinema EOS cameras and Adobe Premiere Pro for editing.

– Rudy Valdez

– Viridiana Lieberman

3:00 PM

PANEL | Options in Optics

Lenses are the ultimate creative tool. But how do you decide which glass to use to craft your look? Expert cinematographers share their insights.

– Martina Radwan (Inventing Tomorrow)

– Ava Berkofsky (Cherries)

– Brent Barbano (cinematographer)

6:00 PM

Raise Your Glass with Canon

By invitation only

Raise Your Glass is Canon’s annual toast to the cinematographers of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. American Cinematographer joins in on the fun as this year’s co-host.

Monday, January 22

12:30 PM

PANEL | Spotlight on Indie Episodic: The Adulterers

Director/DP Darin Quan and DP Zack Schamberg take us behind-the-scenes of The Adulterers, shot on the EOS C300 Mark II. The two will chat about what today’s indie set looks like and the tools that get the job done.

– Darin Quan

– Zack Schamberg

3:00 PM

WORKSHOP | Backpack Filmmaking with the EOS C200

Location: Claimjumper, 573 Main Street

The new EOS C200 with Cinema RAW Light is versatile and cinematic, not to mention compact. Canon’s Loren Simons and cinematographer Shana Hagan (Generation Wealth, Inventing Tomorrow, Lenny) leads us through an experiential session that shows you can shoot cinéma vérité and lit, sit-down interviews with only what you can fit in a backpack.

5:00 PM

Magic Hour co-hosted by VER

Join Canon and VER as we call “martini” on the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with one final Magic Hour at the Canon Creative Studio.