Synology DiskStation DS418play NAS

Synology, maker of a wide series of storage solutions , has just released the new DiskStation DS418play. The 4-bay network-attached storage device updates the previous model, with a new Intel Celeron dual-core 2 GHz processor that supports two channels of H.265/H.264 4K video transcoding in real time simultaneously. The result is 4K video that can be converted and played on desktops, laptops and smartphones that might not support UHD otherwise.

Photographers, videographers and other creatives working across different media will appreciate the speed of the new NAS. The DS418play supports bursts of up to 2.5 GHz, with memory capacity twice as large as the previous iteration, a 2 GB DDR3L unit that can expand to 6 GB. Storage capacity is up to a whopping 40 TB.

As for protecting files—the DS418play has 226 MB/s and 185 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively—the unit features AES-256 encryption.

Release Date: 28 September 2017

Bellevue, Wash. —September 28, 2017—Synology® Inc. announced the official launch of the DiskStation DS418play, a 4-bay NAS ideal for serving as a home multimedia center.

DS418play is equipped with a dual-core 2GHz processor capable of bursting up to 2.5GHz. It comes with 2GB DDR3L memory by default, which is twice the size of its predecessor, and expands up to 6GB to enhance multi-tasking operations. Powered by a new hardware transcoding engine, DS418play supports up to two channels of H.265/H.264 4K video transcoding.

“Mobile devices supporting 4K video recording are becoming increasingly popular. However, since 4K video clips are capacity-consuming and not all TVs at home support 4K video playback, users tend to record videos with lower resolution as an alternative,” said Michael Wang, product manager at Synology Inc. “With DS418play supporting up to 40TB of raw capacity, users can store their favorite videos in ultra-high definition, organize and share videos with families and friends effortlessly, and transcode videos on-the-fly to allow video playback on devices that do not support 4K.”

The processor of DS418play supports AES-NI hardware accelerated encryption. With Link Aggregation enabled, DS418play delivers excellent encrypted data throughput at over 226 MB/s reading and 185 MB/s writing. Users’ digital assets are protected by AES-256 encryption, which allows them to enjoy high-performance data transmission.

DS418play runs on DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.1, the advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, with various applications offered to enhance work productivity. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PC Mag Readers’ Choice seven years in a row.

For more information on DS418play, please visit https://www.synology.com/products/DS418play

