Tamron Adds Fast Prime To SP-Series Lens Lineup

Tamron has recently introduced a new fast prime lens, the Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045), to commemorate its 40th anniversary of producing SP series lenses. The lens, which Tamron says is equipped with a large F/1.4 aperture and high-speed, high-precision autofocus functionality, offers “exceptional reliability, plus other features for increased convenience, making it the perfect everyday lens for your creative pursuits.” Tamron believes the lens is an ideal solution for nearly every photographic genre.

The lens can be used on DSLRs with full-frame sensors (resulting in a 35mm focal length) and APS-C-sized sensors (resulting in a 35mm focal length) has as an effective cropped focal length of 52.5mm. Here are some additional technical specification for the lens:

The optical construction: 14 elements in 10 groups).

4 LD (Low Dispersion) and 3 GM (Glass-Molded Aspherical) lens elements.

BBAR-G2 coatings offer optimal correction against ghosting and flare.

Includes USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) and full-time Manual Focus override system.

Front surface of the lens element has durable Fluorine coating.

Moisture-resistant construction and seals throughout the body.

Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, for easy-to-load firmware updates

Locking lens hood for precise positioning

Tamron says the new prime will be available for $899 at authorized retailers on June 26th in Nikon mount and July 25th in Canon mount. For more on this new prime lens, see the below press release:

[[press release: ]]

Tamron Announces “Ultimate” Lens to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of SP Series Lenses

Fast fixed focal SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045) boldly demonstrates Tamron’s lens-making expertise

June 3, 2019, Commack, NY— Tamron announces the launch of a new fixed focal lens, the SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045), for full-frame DSLR cameras. The lens, announced as under-development this February, will be available at Tamron USA authorized retailers at approximately $899 on June 26th in Nikon mount and July 25th in Canon mount.

Tamron’s SP (Superior Performance) lens series was born in 1979, based on the concept of delivering lenses for taking the perfect picture for those who love photography. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the series. In celebration, Tamron has developed the Model F045, the distillation of Tamron’s accumulated lens-making expertise and craftsmanship. This orthodox fixed focal lens, which some consider the most basic of all interchangeable lenses, is the embodiment of all optical technology and manufacturing knowhow Tamron has developed to date. The Model F045’s unprecedented high-resolution image quality and beautiful, appealing background bokeh lets photographers capture any scene down to the finest details. The external lens barrel was developed through the tireless pursuit of operability and durability, focusing constantly on the needs of photographers. This lens is equipped with a large F/1.4 aperture and high-speed, high-precision AF functionality offering exceptional reliability, plus various other features for increased convenience, making it the perfect everyday lens for your creative pursuits. It is ideally suited for nearly every photographic genre, including photojournalism, landscape, sports, street life, wedding groups and family snapshots.

Product Development Background

“To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Tamron’s renowned SP series lenses that are designed and constructed to deliver the highest levels of performance, we drew upon our accumulated expertise and technologies to create the ‘ultimate lens’ — the Model F045,” said the person responsible for product planning. “Our goal was to achieve high resolution, fidelity of point light source and beautiful bokeh,” he continued. “We deployed existing skills, like our highly regarded knowhow for producing bokeh, and combined them with new innovations like BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating for anti-reflection performance. Today we announce with sincere pride that the Model F045 embodies Tamron’s philosophy for manufacturing and is the finest lens in Tamron’s history.”

PRODUCT HIGLIGHTS

Consummate image quality across the entire frame from edge-to-edge

The optical construction (14 elements in 10 groups) leverages the best of Tamron technology and features a generous arrangement of special glass materials including four LD (Low Dispersion) and three GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements. This combination of components successfully eliminates the effects of chromatic aberrations (which are particularly perilous for high-speed lenses) as well as other optical aberrations to the greatest extent possible. Even at its maximum aperture of F/1.4, high resolution performance is achieved from the center of the frame to the edges, providing superior aberration correction to maintain perfect fidelity of point shapes. The result is ultimate ultra-high image quality. This exceptional optical performance extends to the quality of defocused bokeh areas. With this lens, photographers can capture dramatic images that neatly sculpt their subjects against large and beautifully appealing background bokeh.

Next-generation BBAR-G2 Coating

To maximize the optical performance and ultra-high image quality of this lens, special measures are in place for optimal correction against ghosting and flare. Tamron has developed BBAR-G2 Coating through continued research into the coating technologies they have developed over many years. This new BBAR-G2 Coating vastly exceeds the performance of the original BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating that enjoys a long and well-established reputation in its own right. In addition to minimizing ghosting and flare, BBAR-G2 Coating enables clear images with stunning, unprecedented contrast.

Exceptionally reliable, fast and accurate AF

The AF drive is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive). This technology affords an autofocusing system with high speed, precision and quiet operation—even in a large aperture lens, which is typically bigger and heavier. Additionally, thanks to the Dynamic Rolling-cam mechanism that has been newly developed specifically for this lens, Tamron has succeeded in minimizing the drive load placed on the focus lens component. This breakthrough ensures stable AF operating performance and improves reliability even under the harsh shooting conditions of professional use, including high and low temperature extremes. This exceptional lens is also equipped with a Full-Time Manual Focus override system so photographers can instantly make fine adjustments to the point of focus, even when using the AF mode.

Vastly improved highly durable Fluorine Coating

The front surface of the lens element is coated with a Fluorine Coating based on a newly developed fluorine compound with high water- and oil-repellent properties. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture, and fingerprints, and enabling your important lenses to be continually protected on a long-term basis.

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain to provide Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature affords an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory

The Model F045 is compatible with the TAMRON TAP-in Console, an optional accessory product that provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update a lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF.

Locking lens hood for precise positioning

The included lens hood is equipped with a locking mechanism. Being able to reliably attach the hood prevents it from unintentionally shifting position or coming off at the wrong time.

Consistent with Tamron’s sophisticated design concepts

The smoothly contoured body and the texture of fine details reinforce simple operation and ensure intuitive use. The shape boasts a high-grade feel worthy of a next-generation model that’s packed with advanced technologies. The form snugly houses the internal components, while the carefully finished Luminous Gold brand ring and painstakingly precise construction speak loudly of the extreme high quality of the lens. Combined with the ergonomic switch box shape, highly legible distance-scale window and sturdy metal mount, the lens boasts a finely-finished rugged and functional design.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : F045 Focal Length : 35mm Maximum Aperture : F/1.4 Angle of View (diagonal) : 63°26′ (for full-frame DSLR cameras) Optical Construction : 14 elements in 10 groups Minimum Object Distance : 0.3m (11.8 in) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:5 Filter Size : Ø72mm Maximum Diameter : Ø80.9mm Length* : for Canon 4.1 in (104.8mm) : for Nikon 4 in (102.3mm) Weight : for Canon 28.7 oz (815g) : for Nikon 28.4 oz. (805g) Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm)** Minimum Aperture : F/16 Standard Accessories : Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps, Lens pouch Compatible Mounts : Canon EF mount, Nikon F mount

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

** The circular diaphragm stays almost perfectly circular up to two stops down from maximum aperture.

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

###