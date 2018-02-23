Tamron Announces 70-210mm F/4 Telephoto Zoom Lens, Upcoming Sony Mount Lenses

Tamron has recently made two big announcements especially relevant to outdoor photographers and mirrorless camera users. First, they introduced the 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034), a compact telephoto zoom lens for full-frame DSLR cameras. Next, they revealed plans to improve and expand their roster of lenses for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras along with the launch of the new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD Zoom Lens (Model A036).

The 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034) promises superb optical performance throughout the zoom range and a maximum magnification of 1:3.1. It’s designed with an internal zoom mechanism with solid mechanical construction for high-speed and high-accuracy autofocus performance. This design also features a powerful Vibration Compensation (VC) image stabilization for shake-free handheld shooting, flexibility and versatility in different conditions. Fully equipped for outdoor use, this new telephoto zoom lens also has a Fluorine coating and moisture-resistant construction.

Meanwhile, the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) is Tamron’s new high-speed standard zoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its superb optical performance promises to deliver both outstanding image quality and beautiful bokeh or blurred background effect with its fast F/2.8 aperture. With a minimum focus distance of 7.5 inches at the wide-angle zoom setting, photographers can now easily capture dynamic expressions in wide angle. Compact and lightweight, this new zoom lens measures only 4.6 inches and weighs only 19.4 ounces. It’s also poised to be a great option for videos with a new high-speed and precise AF driving system and a remarkably quiet RXD stepping motor unit.

There’s no target release date yet for the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036), but the 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034) will be available in Nikon and Canon mounts in April for $799.

See the press releases below.

New F/4 telephoto zoom lens featuring superb optical performance and a lightweight and compact body for easy portability

70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

February 22,2018, Commack, New York— Tamron announces the launch of the 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034), a compact telephoto zoom lens for full-frame DSLR cameras. Model A034 provides superb optical performance throughout the entire zoom range and features a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1, the highest in its class.* The design includes an internal zoom mechanism that provides solid mechanical construction and stable, reliable operation. Model A034 also employs a Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) design, which enables high-speed and high-accuracy AF performance as well as powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) image stabilization for flexible and versatile use in various situations. For dependable outdoor use, the new telephoto zoom is equipped with Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction. The lens will be available in Canon and Nikon mounts in April at $799.00.

*Among 70-200mm F/4 class interchangeable lenses for full-frame DSLR cameras (as of January 2018: Tamron)

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

1. High-performance telephoto zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of F/4



Leveraging Tamron’s years of knowhow developing telephoto zoom lenses, Model A034 achieves superb optical performance with high contrast and resolution. The optical construction (20 elements in 14 groups) uses three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to effectively compensate for axial and transverse chromatic aberrations, thereby ensuring crisp and crystal-clear image quality across the entire frame. Furthermore, Model A034 features a constant maximum aperture of F/4 throughout the entire zoom range, thus providing superior control over depth-of-field and excellent bokeh. Compared to large aperture telephoto zoom lenses, the new A034 is lighter with a weight of just 30.3 oz. and is more compact with a total length of only 6.8 in. for excellent portability. The lighter weight and smaller size make this new lens easier to carry and instantly spring into action.

2. Class-leading magnification ratio and MOD (Minimum Object Distance)

Model A034 boasts the highest-in-class maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 and the shortest-in-class* MOD of 37.4 in. The shorter working distance enables photographers to capture close-up images of small objects like flowers while using a telephoto zoom.

*Among 70-200mm F/4 class interchangeable lenses for full-frame DSLR cameras (as of January 2018: Tamron)

3. Highly reliable internal zoom mechanism

Thanks to an internal zoom mechanism, the physical length of the A034 does not change during zooming, thereby minimizing changes in the center of gravity and providing more stable use and operation. In addition, it’s not necessary for the photographer to move backwards even when shooting space is limited, for instance, when photographing through a wire mesh fence at a zoo. So-called “zoom creep” is impossible because the overall length never extends. Furthermore, the design provides a very robust and sturdy feeling, and the non-rotating front element makes the use of polarizing filters much easier.

4. High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system delivers responsive autofocus performance plus outstanding VC (Vibration Compensation) image stabilization

The Dual MPU system includes two high-performance MPUs (micro-processor units) dedicated to VC processing and lens system control. Both MPUs have a DSP (Digital Signal Processing) block that provides high-speed digital signal processing, improving the computing power of the entire system. This new control system achieves high-speed and precise AF performance as well as assured VC effects.

Excellent autofocus performance

Model A034’s AF drive system uses a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) ring-type ultrasonic motor for outstanding responsiveness and to ensure fast, precise focusing. Plus, the new zoom is equipped with a Full-time Manual Focus override mechanism that enables a photographer shooting with AF to instantly make fine manual focusing adjustments without switching the AF-MF mode switch.

Outstanding vibration compensation effects

The new A034 is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC system and achieves the CIPA image stabilization performance level of 4 stops.* Even in low light or with slow shutter speeds, photographers can enjoy shake-free handheld shooting with ease and comfort.

*CIPA Standard Compliant. For Canon: EOS-5D MKIII is used; for Nikon: D810 is used.

5. Fluorine Coating

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water-and oil-repellant qualities. The front surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. The coating also provides an enhanced level of durability, and will sustain its effectiveness for years.

6. Moisture-Resistant Construction

Seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops to provide Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature affords an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

7. Compatible with Tamron teleconverter

The new lens is also compatible with the TELECONVERTER 1.4x (Model TC-X14) and TELECONVERTER 2.0x (Model TC-X20), which increase the focal length of the lens to 1.4 times and 2 times the original, respectively. Both teleconverters are carefully designed and constructed to provide outstanding high image quality.

Note: For more detailed information about teleconverters, please refer to the Tamron website.

Changes in zoom range when used with 70-210 mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

Mounted on 35mm full-frame DSLR camera Mounted on APS-C format DSLR camera Without teleconverter 70-210mm Approx. 109-326mm With 1.4x teleconverter*2 98-294mm Approx. 152-456mm With 2.0x teleconverter*2 140-420mm Approx. 217-651mm

Changes in magnification ratio when used with 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

Maximum Magnification Ratio Without teleconverter 1:3.1 With 1.4x teleconverter 1:2.2 With 2.0x teleconverter 1:1.6

Available focusing mode when used with 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

When using viewfinder When using live view mode F-number With 1.4x teleconverter AF Possible AF** Possible F/5.6 With 2.0x teleconverter AF* Possible AF** Possible F/8

* Autofocus functions normally on any camera that offers F/8 autofocusing (see your camera’s instruction manual for your camera’s ability).

** Subjects with low contrast and/or luminosity values can sometimes result in out-of-focus images.

8. Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory

The new A034 is compatible with the optional TAMRON TAP-in Console, an optional accessory product that provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update a lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

9. Optional tripod mount compatible with Arca-Swiss style quick release plates

For rapid attachment to a tripod, an Arca-Swiss style tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. Featuring a hinge-type ring section, connection is easy even when the lens is mounted on a camera. To maximize the advantages of the small and lightweight F/4 zoom lens, the tripod mount is made of lightweight, sturdy magnesium alloy.

10. Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses.* More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a built-in motor through electronic pulse signals.

Tamron announces the development of a high-speed standard zoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras

28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036)





February 22, 2018, Commack, New York – Tamron announces the development of a new high-speed standard zoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036). This signals Tamron’s plans to further expand and improve its lens lineup for full-frame mirrorless cameras, in addition to its lenses for DSLR and other mirrorless camera formats.

Model A036 delivers superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects (bokeh). Photographers may enjoy dynamic wide-angle expressions like never before thanks to a minimum object distance of 7.5 in at the wideangle zoom setting. Usefulness and versatility are enhanced by its compact size and light weight, measuring only 4.6 in and weighing 19.4 oz. Model A036 incorporates an all-new high-speed and precise AF driving system. The RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit operates with remarkable quietness, making it perfect for video use. The lens also features Moisture-Resistant Construction that is helpful in outdoor photography, plus hydrophobic Fluorine Coating that is highly resistant to fingerprints and debris. In addition, A036 is compatible with the “Direct Manual Focus (DMF)” system feature of Sony cameras, enabling this new zoom to take full advantage of the advanced functions that ensure comfortable user experiences.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects (bokeh), provided by fast F/2.8 aperture.



Comfortably light weight (19.4 oz.) and compact (4.6 in). Close-focusing; Minimum Object Distance: 7.5 in at wide-angle setting and 15.3 in at the telephoto position. All-new “RXD” stepping motor AF unit is extremely quiet and therefore perfect for video capture. Exciting next-generation design keeping the brand consistency that is ergonomically superb. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for weather protection.

Compatible with the “Direct Manual Focus (DMF)” feature that enables Sony cameras to instantly switch between autofocus and manual focus.