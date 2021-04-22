Tamron Intros 11-20mm and 150-500mm Lenses for Sony Cameras

Tamron unveiled two new lenses last night for Sony’s E-mount cameras: the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD and 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD lenses. The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III is designed for Sony mirrorless cameras with APS-C (aka crop) sensors and the 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC is made for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060) for Sony APS-C cameras is slated to go on sale on June 24, 2021 for approximately $829. The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) for Sony full-frame cameras will go on sale on June 10, 2021 for $1399. But, according to Tamron, “due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.”

We recently reviewed another new Tamron lens for Sony’s E-mount cameras, the Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, and found it to be an excellent, compact, do-everything zoom for Sony’s APC-C mirrorless cameras.

Here’s some more detail about the new lenses from Tamron’s press announcements last night.

Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD

“The new 11-20mm F2.8 zoom is the world’s first ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C[1] mirrorless cameras that features an aperture of F2.8,” Tamron said.

“Despite its fast F2.8 aperture, the lens is very small (3.4 inches) and feels perfectly balanced attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body. It is the ideal ultra-wide-angle lens for regular use. At the 11mm ultra wide-angle end, the lens exhibits stunning close-range shooting performance, achieving an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 5.9 inches. And a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4. This feature invites wide-angle macro shooting that exploits the creative effects of naturally occurring distortion that only ultra-wide-angle lenses can provide.

The new zoom is protected by Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating in consideration of outdoor shooting. Its Ø 67mm filter size is identical to TAMRON’s 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) fast-aperture standard zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras and nearly all TAMRON’s lenses in the series of full-frame mirrorless cameras that sit nicely on APS-C cameras as well. Compatible with many of the features that Sony builds into its cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, the lens is packed with features that support comfortable shooting.”

More info on the Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD here.

Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

“The 150-500mm F5-6.7 is Tamron’s first ultra-telephoto zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras that reaches the 500mm focal length and when used on APS-C mirrorless format cameras, the zoom range is an approximate 225-750mm full-frame equivalent. Even when extended to the 500mm telephoto end, the lens is still compact enough for comfortable handheld shooting.

This zoom lets users enjoy casual shooting with steady performance and high image quality in the ultra-telephoto realm where conventional wisdom once dictated a tripod. To support handheld shooting in the ultra-telephoto range, the 150-500mm is equipped with VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), a linear motor focus mechanism that delivers excellent quietness and agile performance, and Tamron’s proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism for high-level image stabilization. At the 150mm end, the lens offers an MOD of 23.6 inches for powerful and dramatic close-ups.”

More info on the Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD here.