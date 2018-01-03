Tamron Rings In 2018 With VIP Club

Tamron is ringing in the new year with its new VIP Club. Photographers and other creatives who own multiple Tamron lenses and have registered them online through the company’s website are eligible for special benefits in one of three tiers—Silver, Gold and Platinum. Eligibility applies to Tamron lenses registered since May 2011 through January 15, 2018.

Here's a snapshot of benefits:

Tamron says membership will be evaluated each year in order to add new members and to increase the level of existing members. The Tamron VIP Club begins February 15, 2018; look for member notification details via email.

Get more information at www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub, including rules and exclusions.

Tamron USA Announces The Launch In 2018 Of New VIP Club For Owners Of Multiple Registered Tamron Lenses

December 26, 2017, Commack, New York – Tamron USA announced the development of a new VIP Club for registered owners of multiple Tamron lenses. To be launched in 2018, the VIP Club will include select users who have registered their Tamron lenses through the company’s online warranty registration system since May 2011 through January 15, 2018 (certain exclusions apply, see website for rules and details). There are three VIP Club levels: Silver for those having registered four purchased lenses; Gold for those having registered five purchased lenses; and Platinum for those having registered six or more purchased lenses. Club membership will be evaluated each year to include new members who qualify and to increase the level of existing members if applicable. The VIP Club will be in effect February 15, 2018 and 2018 members will be notified by email. Complete rules and details of the program are available at www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub.

2018 Silver Level Benefits (Four Registered Lenses)

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered four lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 15, 2018 are eligible for these 2018 membership perks: Welcome gift; $50 bonus rebate each year of Silver status towards any Tamron lens; 50% off one Tamron event ticket each year of Silver status; 10% discount on non-warranty repairs; invitation to participate in the Tamron VIP Member contest; and three issues of the new Tamron magazine mailed to the member’s home.

2018 Gold Level Benefits (Five Registered Lenses)

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered five lenses during the time-frame are eligible for these 2018 membership perks: Welcome gift; T-shirt; $75 bonus rebate each year of Gold status towards any Tamron lens; 50% off two Tamron event tickets each year of Gold status; free pass to one event per year of Gold status; 15% discount on non-warranty repairs; invitation to participate in Tamron’s VIP Member contest; and three issues of the new Tamron magazine mailed to the member’s home.

2018 Platinum Level Benefits (Six or More Registered Lenses)

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered six or more lenses during the time-frame are eligible for these 2018 membership perks: Welcome gift; T-shirt; Tamron apparel; $100 bonus rebate each year of Platinum status towards any Tamron lens; 50% off three Tamron event tickets each year of Platinum status; two free passes to any Tamron event per year if available (excludes Summit); 20% discount on non-warranty repairs; lifetime limited warranty on any new Tamron lens purchased and registered within two years of Club induction at Platinum level; free shipping on any lens sent in for repair; exclusive Tamron Photo Tips Hotline; free 2-week lens loaners, if available; invitation to a 4-day workshop (The Workshop Summit, details below) if qualified; invitation to participate in the Tamron VIP Member contest; invitation for chance to be profiled on the Tamron website; and three issues of the new Tamron magazine mailed to the member’s home.

The Workshop Summit

Members of the Tamron VIP Club Platinum level whose latest lens purchase and lens registration was within the past two years as of January 15, 2018, will be invited to a 4-day/3-night Workshop Summit scheduled for Fall 2018. The Workshop Summit is limited to 25 participants, first-come/first-serve. Invitations will be sent to qualifying Platinum Level members in Spring 2018 by priority mail. The Workshop Summit includes three nights hotel, meals, transportation to/from hotel/airport in destination city, workshop transportation, workshop and loaner lenses. Airfare, home airport transportation, and other incidentals are not included. The Workshop Summit will be offered each year, and Platinum level members may participate in one Workshop Summit during the life of the program.

Tamron VIP Program Rules and Details

Complete rules and details are at www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub.

Registering Tamron Lenses

Tamron lens owners are encouraged to register their new purchase at www.tamron-usa.com (click link to go to registration page). Registration is quick and easy and owners enjoy these benefits: Instant serial number verification to ensure that a Tamron USA imported lens with 6-Year Limited USA Warranty and eligible for any qualifying rebate has been purchased; access to product information in the event of loss or theft; custom support if service is ever required; priority contact in the rare event we discover an issue with the registered product; and if subscribe is selected, invitations to local workshops, seminars and sales events, subscription to the Tamron e-newsletter and exclusive promotional offers. And now, registration has the benefit of becoming a Tamron VIP Club Member when membership level requirements are met.