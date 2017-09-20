Tenba Air Case Attaché Series Introduced

We’re believers in the idea that there’s no single perfect bag or case, just different bags for different assignments. Tenba adds to the mix with the new Air Case Attaché series, part of its rugged Transport collection, featuring hard case protection in a lightweight design.

There are six cases in the series—the Attaché 3220W, Attaché 2520W, Attaché 2520, Attaché 2214W, Attaché 2015 and Attaché 1914—which Tenba says can withstand 400 pounds of pressure on top of each case, but weighing up to 35% less than your average plastic hard case. Built for travel, the Attachés can be shipped (and stacked) and checked with the airlines. Other features include customizable interior layouts with soft padding, extendable rolling luggage handles, strong rolling wheels, lockable YKK zippers and interior pockets.

Here’s a snapshot of dimensions:

Attaché 3220W ($399.95)

Weight: 22.4 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 23W X 32H X 14.5D inches

Interior Dimensions: 16.5W X 27.5H X 10D inches

Attaché 2520W ($339.95)

Weight: 15.8 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 21.75W X 25H X 11.5D inches

Interior Dimensions: 15.5W X 20.5H X 6.5D inches

Attaché 2520 ($249.95)

Weight: 12.3 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 25W X 20H X 9D inches

Interior Dimensions: 20.5W X 15.5H X 6.5D inches

Attaché 2214W ($219.95)

Weight: 11.6 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 16.75W X 22H X 9.5D inches

Interior Dimensions: 11.5W X 17.5H X 6D inches

Attaché 2015 ($179.95)

Weight: 8.1 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 20W X 15.5H X 8D inches

Interior Dimensions: 17W X 12H X 6D inches

Attaché 1914 ($149.95)

Weight: 6.3 pounds

Exterior Dimensions: 19W X 14H X 6.5D inches

Interior Dimensions: 16W X 10.5H X 5D inches

The Tenba Air Case Attaché cases are made from 1680D ballistic nylon for the exteriors, with interiors made of soft, brushed tricot. The series also features hypalon-reinforced corners, welded steel D-rings, ABS-molded rims, air-channeled polypropylene walls and high-density EVA foam.

Get more info at tenba.com/attache.

See the press release below:

North White Plains, NY – September 19, 2017

Tenba Launches New Air Cases with the Protection of a Hard Case at a Fraction of the Weight

Tenba Air Case Attaché cases are the ultimate lightweight multipurpose transportation solution for every style and size of photographic and filmmaking gear. They provide the strength and rigidity of a hard case at a fraction of the weight, allowing more gear — and heavier gear — to be stored in the case while keeping the overall weight within airline limitations. Air Cases are shippable and airline checkable, so they deliver the same safety as a hard case, but with smoother, steadier performance and better usability and when traveling.

Hard Case Protection — Less Weight

Air Cases are strong enough to withstand more than 400 pounds stacked on top, yet they weigh up to 35% less than the average plastic hard case. They also solve many of the common issues with plastic hard cases by having stronger, smoother rolling wheels, more customizable interior layouts with softer padding, rolling luggage handles that extend to a more comfortable walking height, zippered interior pockets to organize cables and smaller accessories, and much more.

Designed to Move

In addition to their weight and performance advantages, Air Cases provide a user experience more akin to high-end luggage, with corner-mounted wheels and a wide wheelbase to ensure stability when moving heavy loads, lockable #10 YKK® zippers on the main compartment, and a look that doesn’t draw unwanted attention at the airport. Air Cases can also be stacked safely on handcarts and luggage carts because the natural friction between them is more stable than the contact between two smooth panels on a typical plastic case.

Durable Materials

Air Cases are made with a water-repellent 1680 denier ballistic nylon exterior, Hypalon® reinforced corners and heavily reinforced stitching to ensure years of reliable use. They come in six sizes, three of which meet airline carry-on regulations, and they available immediately.

Since 1977, Tenba has been making innovative carrying case solutions for professional photographers and filmmakers and their full equipment arsenal. To find more information about the Tenba Air Case Attaché Cases, visit tenba.com/attache