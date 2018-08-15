The Portrait Masters Conference To Live Stream On SueBryceEducation.com

The event is also set to be an interactive opportunity to learn from the industry’s esteemed educators and photographers that include Sue Bryce, Platon and Joyce Tenneson. Other photographers in the lineup to look forward to include Zach Arias, Richard Israel, Felix Kunze, Lola Melani, Parker Pfister and Richard Wood. The dedicated landing page (ThePortraitMasters.com) for the event will also have free hardware and software demonstrations from industry partners, limited-time promotions and discounts available for public viewing.
Live Stream of The Portrait Masters Conference Extends
World Class Education to International Audience
SueBryceEducation.com Delivers Live Access to Keynotes, Seminars, and
Product Expo Via Digital Product Studio’s Robust Internet Platform
LOS ANGELES – August 15, 2018 – While the 2nd annual The Portrait Masters Conference + Expo at the Arizona Grand in Phoenix on September 4-7 may be sold out, photographers around the world will be able to secure a front row seat in the comfort of their home or studio and watch all the magic unfold live over the Internet. SueBryceEducation.com announced that 10,000+ subscribers to the EDU website will be able to have a live, interactive experience and learn from the industry’s most respected photographers and educators including Sue Bryce, renowned portrait photographer Platon, and legendary fine art photographer, Joyce Tenneson, among others. The impressive lineup also includes Zach Arias, Richard Israel, Felix Kunze, Lola Melani, Parker Pfister and Richard Wood. Viewers can catch every moment of the conference as it happens or view archived recordings at their convenience. The entire conference will be streamed over Digital Product Studio’s highly-advanced education platform.
The $35/month ($299/year) subscription fee to Sue BryceEducation.com gives members 24/7/365 access to over 260 courses and more than 344 hours of the best education covering all creative and business aspects of running a successful portrait photography studio, in addition to full access to The Portrait Masters Conference.
In addition, free demonstrations of the latest hardware and software products from industry manufacturers will be available for public viewing through a special custom landing page at ThePortraitMasters.com. Limited-time promotions and steep discounts on products and services will also be available through the custom landing page.
“We are very excited and thankful for the world-class lineup of instructors we have for this year’s The Portrait Masters conference,” explained Sue Bryce, co-founder of the conference which is now in its second year. “Whether you attend onsite or online, participants will have access to some of the most renowned and respected photographic educators in the world. Our continued partnership with Digital Product Studio allows us to stream the conference and Expo with a level of interactive precision and clarity that is simply not available with other Internet platforms.”
“The Portrait Masters conference has quickly become the poster child for how trade shows will be conducted in the future and how the Internet will play an integral role in creating an interactive, ‘almost live’ experience for a much larger audience,” said George Varanakis, co-founder of Sue Bryce Education and The Portrait Masters. “For example, the ability for manufacturers to reach a large international audience with product demos and real-time promotions with reduced overhead costs makes this new model extremely viable for the future.”
Manufacturers currently participating in the Expo include Canon, Tamron, Sigma, Spider Holster, Animoto, Hahnemuhle, Q Shoot, Pro Photo, Elinchrom, and Oliphant Studio. Samy’s Camera is also the exclusive retailer of The Portrait Masters conference + Expo.
Conference Presenters