The Portrait Masters Conference To Live Stream On SueBryceEducation.com

Those who can’t make it to the sold-out 2nd Annual The Portrait Masters Conference + Expo set for September 4 – 7 can still tune in to the event from the comfort of their home or studio. Those who have subscribed to SueBryceEducation.com will also have a front-row seat for the live streaming of the conference happening at the Arizona Grand in Phoenix. If you haven’t yet, you can sign up for a $35/month ($299/year) subscription and also get full access to over 260 portrait photography courses covering all business and creative aspects on the subject.

The event is also set to be an interactive opportunity to learn from the industry’s esteemed educators and photographers that include Sue Bryce, Platon and Joyce Tenneson. Other photographers in the lineup to look forward to include Zach Arias, Richard Israel, Felix Kunze, Lola Melani, Parker Pfister and Richard Wood. The dedicated landing page (ThePortraitMasters.com) for the event will also have free hardware and software demonstrations from industry partners, limited-time promotions and discounts available for public viewing.

See the press release below.

Live Stream of The Portrait Masters Conference Extends

World Class Education to International Audience

SueBryceEducation.com Delivers Live Access to Keynotes, Seminars, and

Product Expo Via Digital Product Studio’s Robust Internet Platform

LOS ANGELES – August 15, 2018 – While the 2nd annual The Portrait Masters Conference + Expo at the Arizona Grand in Phoenix on September 4-7 may be sold out, photographers around the world will be able to secure a front row seat in the comfort of their home or studio and watch all the magic unfold live over the Internet. SueBryceEducation.com announced that 10,000+ subscribers to the EDU website will be able to have a live, interactive experience and learn from the industry’s most respected photographers and educators including Sue Bryce, renowned portrait photographer Platon, and legendary fine art photographer, Joyce Tenneson, among others. The impressive lineup also includes Zach Arias, Richard Israel, Felix Kunze, Lola Melani, Parker Pfister and Richard Wood. Viewers can catch every moment of the conference as it happens or view archived recordings at their convenience. The entire conference will be streamed over Digital Product Studio’s highly-advanced education platform.

The $35/month ($299/year) subscription fee to Sue BryceEducation.com gives members 24/7/365 access to over 260 courses and more than 344 hours of the best education covering all creative and business aspects of running a successful portrait photography studio, in addition to full access to The Portrait Masters Conference.

In addition, free demonstrations of the latest hardware and software products from industry manufacturers will be available for public viewing through a special custom landing page at ThePortraitMasters.com. Limited-time promotions and steep discounts on products and services will also be available through the custom landing page.

“We are very excited and thankful for the world-class lineup of instructors we have for this year’s The Portrait Masters conference,” explained Sue Bryce, co-founder of the conference which is now in its second year. “Whether you attend onsite or online, participants will have access to some of the most renowned and respected photographic educators in the world. Our continued partnership with Digital Product Studio allows us to stream the conference and Expo with a level of interactive precision and clarity that is simply not available with other Internet platforms.”

“The Portrait Masters conference has quickly become the poster child for how trade shows will be conducted in the future and how the Internet will play an integral role in creating an interactive, ‘almost live’ experience for a much larger audience,” said George Varanakis, co-founder of Sue Bryce Education and The Portrait Masters. “For example, the ability for manufacturers to reach a large international audience with product demos and real-time promotions with reduced overhead costs makes this new model extremely viable for the future.”

Manufacturers currently participating in the Expo include Canon, Tamron, Sigma, Spider Holster, Animoto, Hahnemuhle, Q Shoot, Pro Photo, Elinchrom, and Oliphant Studio. Samy’s Camera is also the exclusive retailer of The Portrait Masters conference + Expo.

Conference Presenters

If you ask Zack, he’ll tell you he has been pursuing photography as a career for 20 years and while it has had its ups and downs, it has been “one hell-of-a-ride.” He has traveled to (and through) 49 of the 50 states and five of the seven continents. Whether it’s the corporate boardroom or atop the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, Zack Arias give his clients (and students) everything he has and instills a level of dedication and passion that is contagious.

Sue Bryce is one of the most recognizable photographers in the imaging industry. Her glamour, fashion and portrait style transcend past stereotypes and has changed the face of portrait photography. Sue Bryce Education (SBE) is one the largest online communities in the photographic industry.

Richard Israel is drawn to sentimental moments, gorgeous atmospheres, and beautiful light. His work is frequently described as fashionable, timeless and emotive, but to Richard, his photographs are simply reflections of the marriage of life and art that is always present around him. Blair deLaubenfels, co-founder of Junebug Weddings and contributor to Rangefinder Magazine said Richard “defines the concept of timeless wedding photography in the modern world.”

As a lighting specialist, Felix Kunze’s goal is to show the beauty, grace, strength and enthusiasm of people through his photographs. His clients include Swarovski, Yahoo, Adidas, 3M, Vitra, and The BBC, amongst many others. His celebrity, beauty and lifestyle work are syndicated through ContourPhotos.

Lola Melani is an acclaimed celebrity photographer known for her elegant and intimate portraits, which have been featured in publications worldwide. Melani specializes in maternity, newborn and beauty photography, and her style blends editorial, fashion and fine art portraits. Her signature look has attracted global dignitaries, public figures and celebrities.

His creative eye, style, and personality have made him one of the most highly regarded wedding photographers in the world, including one of the top 20 most influential photographers today by Wedding Photography Unveiled. His personal works have also landed in art collections around the globe, but Parker J remains a humble artist that is always finding a new way to see and is on a constant search for the perfect image.

Internationally lauded as one of the leading photographers of her generation, Joyce Tenneson’s work has been published in books and major magazines and exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide. Her portraits have appeared on covers for magazines such as: Time, Life, Newsweek, Premiere, Esquire and The New York Times Magazine and is the author of sixteen books including the best seller, Wise Women, which was featured in a six-part Today Show series. She is the recipient of many awards, including Fine Art Photographer of the Year in 2005 (Lucie Awards), and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Professional Photographers of America in 2012.

Richard has a passion for photographing special moments and becomes completely immersed in the emotions of his client’s wedding day. His ability to capture light, love, happiness, and the essence of “relationships” with his camera has made him one of the most sought-after wedding photographers in the business.