This Year’s Adobe MAX 2020 Will Be Free And Virtual

Earlier today, Adobe officially opened registration for the Adobe MAX 2020 trade show, which will be free and virtual this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Adobe, this year’s “creativity conference is virtual, completely free, and jam-packed with 56 hours of non-stop inspiration and learning.” The conference will include live content demos, a variety of speakers, celebrity appearances and musical performances. The trade show will run from October 20-22, 2020.

The show is open to anyone, but you’ll need to have an Adobe ID account. For more information on registering, go to the Adobe MAX 2020 registration webpage.

For more information and to learn about speakers and sessions, check out Adobe’s blog post on the show.