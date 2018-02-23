Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd. has recently announced that a prototype of the Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF will be on display in the upcoming CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2018, March 1-4. It’s set to be the second prime lens to join Tokina’s premium “FíRIN” lens series for mirrorless cameras.

It will also be the anticipated autofocus version of the current FíRIN 20mm F2 FE super-wide-angle lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. With an optical design based from this manual focus model, photographers will soon be able to choose from both modes according to their needs and shooting style.

The selling price for the Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is to be determined later, while the release date is tentatively set for the end of May 2018.

See the press release below.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROTOTYPE DISPLAY of

Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF at CP+2018

Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the prototype display of Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF at CP+2018 Camera & Photo Imaging show. Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is the second prime lens in Tokinaʼs premium lens series “FíRIN” for mirrorless cameras.

Overview

FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is a long-awaited autofocus version of the existing FíRIN 20mm F2 FE super wide angle lens for full-frame Sony E-mount. Adopting the same optical design as in MF model, now we offer two options for end-users to choose according to the purpose and style of shooting.

Lens specifications:

Focal Length: 20mm

Maximum Aperture: F2

Minimum Aperture: F22

Mounts: Sony E-mount

Sensor Size: Full Frame

Construction: E/G 13 elements in 11 group

Coatings: Multi-layer

Angle of View: 92.66°

Filter Size: 62mm

Minimum Focus: Distance 0.9 ft (0.28 m)

Macro Ratio: 1:10.29

Focusing Mode: Internal focus

Diaphragm Blades: 9

Maximum Outer Diameter and Length: 73.4mm x 81.5mm

Weight: 464g

Lens Hood: BH-623 (Lotus bayonet)

Optical performance

Being optimized for full size camera sensors in terms of size and resolving ability, the optical design adopts 2 aspherical elements and 3 lenses molded from Super-low Dispersion glass to significantly reduce any type of aberration including spherical aberration, distortion and chromatic aberration while assuring high resolution and stunning performance even at wide open aperture.

Functionality

Keeping along with the basic development concept of the previous model FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is made compatible to autofocus and other functions of the camera providing perfect functionality and usability for the photographer.

Ring-shaped ultrasonic autofocus motor

For AF drive system FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF adopts quick responsive and silent ring-shaped ultrasonic motor. Coupled with GMR sensor AF performs fast and accurate focusing.

Full compatibility to AF system

FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is fully compatible with Fast Hybrid AF system and all AF function settings, providing the same AF performance as with common E-mount AF lenses. Fine manual focus adjustment is also possible.

MF Assist function

Accurate focusing is supported by compatibility to MF Assist function, when fine focusing adjustment is operated by manual rotation of the focusing ring with the simultaneous interlocking with image enlarging function and bar distance display on the monitor.

Optical correction

Due to the data transmittance ability via electric contacts the camera obtains necessary data from the lens chip to correct shading, distortion and lateral chromatic aberrations. Optical corrections can be done by the camera as well.

Image Stabilization

By transmitting focal length data FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is able to get maximum use of In-Body Image Stabilization function of the camera.

* When in-built camera flash is used vignetting may occur. Please use external flash.

About the price, shipping and sales release:

Price: To be determined later

Sales release in Japan: End of April, 2018

Sales release worldwide: End of May, 2018 (tentative)