Transcend Introduces New 500S And 300S SD And microSD Cards

If you’re in need of upgrading your memory cards, Transcend has recently announced the new 500S and 300S series of SD and microSD cards. With capacities of up to 512 GB and transfer speeds of up to 95 MB/s, these new offerings promise to be high-performance solutions for the growing storage needs of today’s creative professionals. The gold 500S series made of durable MLC flash is recommended for action cameras, digital cameras and drones for recording highly-detailed 4k videos. Meanwhile, the silver 300S series with up to 512 GB capacity and 95 MB/s read and 45 MB/s write speeds were specially made for storing and running smartphone apps.

Transcend’s 300S SD cards are available in capacities of 16 GB – 512 GB, the 300S microSD cards in 16 GB – 128 GB, the 500S SD cards in 8 GB – 256 GB, and the 500S microSD cards in 8 GB – 128 GB.

Transcend Releases New High-speed, Capacious SD and microSD Cards

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading manufacturer of storage and multimedia products, announced today the release of the 500S and 300S series of SD and microSD cards. These memory cards, produced in capacities of up to 512GB and featuring transfer speeds of up to 95 MB/s*, are a ready-made solution for the storage needs of today’s users. The gold 500S series, constructed of durable MLC flash, is ideal for action cameras and drones, while the silver 300S series SD cards are offered in capacities up to 512GB, and the microSD cards have been crafted with the smartphone market in mind.

Meeting A1 performance specifications

Transcend’s 128GB 300S microSD cards meet the SD Association’s latest Application Performance Class 1 (A1) standards for responsiveness, which call for performing 1,500 IOPS on random read operations and 500 IOPS on random write operations, and sequential speeds of at least 10 MB/s. The 300S series tops out at 95 MB/s read and 45 MB/s write speeds*, making it ideal for storing and running mobile apps.

UHS V30 compliance makes 500S series ideal for capturing Ultra HD 4K video

In addition to incredible transfer speeds, the 500S series SD and microSD cards are UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30)-compliant, allowing for smooth, uninterrupted Ultra HD 4K video capture. These durable cards meet V30 specifications of at least 95 MB/s read and 60 MB/s* write speeds. Offered in capacities of up to 256GB, the 500S SD cards offer plenty of space for detail-rich 4K video, making them an excellent way to upgrade a smartphone, tablet, digital camera, camcorder, or camera drone.

Secure and reliable

Transcend’s entire slate of microSD memory cards is put through a set of rigorous tests. These cards can perform at temperature extremes of -25° to 85°C as well as being waterproof, shock and vibration proof, and X-ray proof. Native error-correcting code embedded on the devices fixes most common file errors, ensuring files remain readable.

Transcend exclusive RecoveRx Software

Transcend offers the exclusive RecoveRx data recovery and storage device management software for use with its products. With a user-friendly interface, RecoveRx allows users to search deep within a storage device for traces of erased photos, documents, music, and videos. Insert a Transcend memory card into a PC or laptop, launch RecoveRx, and a few mouse clicks later, recover accidentally deleted files. RecoveRx can also format and write-protect flash memory cards.

Transcend’s 300S SD cards are offered in 16GB-512GB capacities; 300S microSD cards in 16GB-128GB; 500S SD cards in 8GB-256GB; and 500S microSD cards in 8GB-128GB. All of Transcend’s memory cards are subjected to rigorous reliability and compatibility tests, and are covered by Transcend’s Five-Year Warranty.

*Actual specifications, speeds, and capacities may vary; please see the Transcend website for details.