WD Introduces G-Technology G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series Storage Device

Storing and backing up content has become more important than ever , as cameras increasingly can shoot more photos faster in addition to 4K video. Western Digital has introduced a new option, the G-Technology G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series. Among its features, the portable storage solution for photographers and other creatives supports USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2), with transfer speeds up to 560 MB/s in capacities up to 2 TB, allowing for on-the-go editing and archiving.

The pocket-sized solid-state drive is designed for the challenges of on-location shoots—hence, the “R” in the name for rugged—with a water- and dust-resistant enclosure (IP67-rated), protection from drops of up to three meters (on carpeted concrete, says G-Tech) and a 1,000-pound crushproof rating.

The G-Technology G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series measures 3.74×1.97×0.57 inches and weighs 0.19 pounds. The kit includes the drive, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A cable and manual. Scheduled for release this year at a date to be announced, the drive is available in three capacities with a five-year warranty: 500 GB ($199.95), 1 TB ($379.95) and 2 TB ($699.95).

Learn more at www.g-technology.com.

See the press release below:

G-TECHNOLOGY EMPOWERS PHOTOGRAPHERS TO CREATE BIG AND SAVE TIME

New G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series Will Provide Content Creators with a Larger, Faster, and Rugged Portable Solution

SAN JOSE, CA – Sept. 14, 2017 – Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), a global data storage technology and solutions leader, today announces the new G-Technology® brand G-DRIVE® mobile SSD R-Series device, the fastest G-Technology portable SSD. With the latest-generation USB-C™ connectivity and transfer speeds up to 560MB/s*, digital content creators will be able to unleash their creativity in new places and work with large creative files like videos, photos and music faster.

“Larger and more powerful cameras breed larger file sizes and that has brought about an important need for equally large and powerful storage solutions,” says Brian Matiash, G-Technology G-Team ambassador. “I need to know that my drives will not only keep up with the growing demands of my photo and video workflows, but also ensure that they can endure the environmental rigors of wherever my work takes me.” With G-Technology’s G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series, not only do I get an additional 2TB of capacity beyond what my laptop is limited to with blazing fast file read and write speeds, I also get peace of mind knowing that these drives will stand up to the unpredictable and inclement conditions.

Working with large 4K RAW video means large file sizes and is undoubtedly one of the largest pain points for content editors. Saving time means getting more done, which means booking more jobs over the course of a year. Featuring transfer speeds up to 560MB/s*, the G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device will enable editors to quickly save and edit large video, photo and audio files in real time with speeds fast enough to keep up with your content.

Rated R for Rugged

When the luxury of indoor production isn’t an option, the G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is built using hand-picked components to withstand tough conditions in the field and provides a rugged solution you can trust. In addition, it will have an International Protection Rating of 67 (IP67) for water and dust resistance and has been tested to withstand up to a 3-meter drop on a carpeted concrete floor and 1000 lbs of pressure (crush resistance).

Think Big. Travel Light.

When preparing for outdoor production, limiting the space and weight of gear is vital. The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is compact in size, and will give photographers high-capacity storage without sacrificing speed. With capacities up to 2TB, the G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is a lightweight, pocket-sized solution that will enable photographers and editors to keep 4K footage, RAW photos, and more to edit and save, wherever, whenever.

Being an on-the-go photographer requires being confident and secure with tools to work with. The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is protected by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and is designed to provide high-performance storage for years to come.

Pricing and Availability

The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device offers a 5-year limited warranty and will be available at select G-technology resellers around the world this year with up to 2TB capacities. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in the U.S. will be $699.95 for 2TB, $379.95 1TB, and $199.95 500GB, USD, respectively from g-technology.com and will be available this year through G-Technology resellers around the world. For more information on G-Technology offerings, please visit www.g-technology.com.

