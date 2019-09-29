Westcott Introduces FJ400 Strobe 400ws And FJ-X2m Radio Trigger

Westcott has introduced the new FJ400 Strobe 400ws And FJ-X2m Radio Trigger. According to Westcott’s website, the “FJ400 is the first portable 400Ws AC/DC strobe with less than 1 second recycle time at full power and 480+ full-power flashes per charge. The powerful FJ-X2m Universal Wireless Trigger is equipped with multi-brand technology that pairs with virtually any camera brand to maximize the FJ400’s full potential.”

Wescott also claims it has a 0.05-to-0.9-second recycle time. The unit includes a removable AC/DC lithium polymer battery and it has a color-temperature stability of 5500K (±150K) across entire energy range. The units also has a high-speed sync up to 1/8000s, TTL and is rear-curtain sync capable.

Other features includes continuous capture up to 20 frames per second, 6 groups and 16 wireless channels and 9 f-stop energy range in 0.1 and 1.0 increments. The new strobe will be available in late October.

For more, go to fjwestcott.com