Western Digital Launches New Storage Solutions

At CES 2018, Western Digital has launched a number of new storage solutions. The WD My Passport Wireless SSD and SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD units join the lineup, in addition to the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1, the world’s smallest 256 GB USB flash drive, says the company. WD also demonstrated the SanDisk 1 TB USB Type-C flash prototype, which the company is billing as world’s smallest 1 TB USB device.

Here’s a snapshot of specs for the new devices:

Wirelessly stream 4K video and view photos

Up to 450 MB/s read speeds and up to 400 MB/s write speeds

Shock-resistant SSD, safe from drops of up to one meter

Built-in SD card reader with one-touch copy button

RAW image preview support

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Import from USB card readers

Built-in power bank to charge mobile devices

Connectivity: USB Type-A

Interface: 1 USB 0 (host port); 1 USB 3.0; 1 SD card slot; built-in 1×1 Wireless-AC and 1×1 Wireless-N

2 TB ($799); 1 TB ($499); 500 GB ($299); 250 GB ($229)

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Read speeds up to 550 MB/s

Shock-resistant solid-state core, with IP55 rating

Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 2

Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB Type-A (backward-compatible with USB 3.0)

3-year limited warranty (U.S. only)

2 TB (TBA); 1 TB ($399.99); 500 GB ($199.99); 250 GB ($129.99)

SanDisk SecureAccess™ 128-bit AES encryption software for PC and Mac

SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive

Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives (4 MB/s)

Read speeds up to 130 MB/s

Interface: USB 3.1-enabled; backward-compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0

Connectivity: USB Type-A

5-year limited warranty (U.S. only)

256 GB ($149.99); 128 GB ($79.99); 64 GB ($49.99); 32 GB ($29.99); 16 GB ($19.99)

For more information, visit the WD and SanDisk websites.

See the press release below:

Western Digital Unveils New Solutions to Help People Capture, Preserve, Access and Share Their Ever-Growing Collections of Photos and Videos

At CES 2018, Western Digital Showcases Voice-Activated Media Streaming via Smart Home Devices, the World’s Smallest 1TB USB Flash Drive and a New Series of High-Performance Portable SSDs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 – At today’s Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES 2018), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) unveiled new and breakthrough consumer solutions that address today’s personal content explosion, including voice-activated media streaming via popular Smart Home devices, the world’s smallest 1TB USB flash drive and a portfolio of ultra-mobile, high-performance, wireless and high-capacity flash storage products. Sold under the SanDisk® and WD® brands, these offerings ensure that personal experiences and memories can thrive for years to come.

Smartphones, drones, action cameras and virtual reality (VR) goggles are capturing and creating rich content that users want to access and share with friends and followers alike. Innovations in multi-lens cameras, 8K video, 5G wireless, VR, augmented reality (AR) and video streaming are enabling more immersive experiences. As a result, consumers are looking for easier ways to capture, preserve, access and share their personal content as it becomes richer and more robust.

“Our lives are increasingly connected to and enriched by pictures, videos, music and ideas,” said Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product management, Client Solutions, Western Digital. “From the parent filming a school recital on their smartphone to the drone enthusiast or pro photographer, our range of consumer solutions are designed to help everyone preserve, access and share their digital world.”

At CES 2018, Western Digital is showcasing its latest solutions for today’s data-driven consumers, including:

– New voice-activated media streaming features via Smart Home devices. The My CloudTM Home device empowers people to easily capture, preserve and organize all of their content in one central place. In a Smart Home environment, the My Cloud Home device now works with popular devices that support Amazon 8k services so people can access their stored music collection via voice commands. The My Cloud Home app now also works with Google® Chromecast™ technology to allow people to stream their home videos, TV shows and movies on the big screen using Chromecast-enabled Smart TVs.†

– Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, Western Digital offers a preview of the future of flash storage, demonstrating the world’s smallest 1TB* USB device, a powerful USB Type-C flash solution capable of preserving an enormous amount of content in one tiny form factor; and the world’s smallest 256GB* USB flash drive. The new 256GB SanDisk Ultra Fit™ USB 3.1 Flash Drive , a low-profile USB drive for people who want to add more photos, videos, games and audio files to their notebooks, tablets, TVs, gaming consoles and car audio systems. With 256GB, people have the flexibility to keep more content at their fingertips – approximately, 14,000 photos, 10 hours of full HD video and 16,000 songs, with 64GB still available for files.**

– For avid photographers and drone enthusiasts who require durable and high-performance media capture solutions, Western Digital is releasing two portable SSDs. The My Passport Wireless SSD , which features one-touch card copy to enable editing and sharing of content out in the field, as well as a new capability to directly access the device within third-party mobile creative apps, like FiLMiC Pro and LumaFusion. While the new, superfast SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD is perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos on-the-go.

Enabling the possibilities of data, Western Digital offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help people capture, preserve, access and transform their personal content. For more information, visit our websites: WD and SanDisk .

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™ and WD® brands.

† Smart Home app and account registration may be required. Smart Home device compatibility may be changed, terminated or interrupted at any time and may vary by country.

* 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

** Results will vary based on file size, resolution, compression, bit rate, content, host device, pre-loaded files and other factors. See www.sandisk.com.

© 2018 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, the WD logo, My Cloud, My Passport, SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Ultra Fit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Amazon and Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com, Inc. does not endorse any Western Digital product herein. Google is a registered trademark of Google Inc. Chromecast is a trademark of Google Inc. Google Inc. does not endorse any Western Digital product herein. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products.