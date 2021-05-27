Western Digital Launches SanDisk Professional Brand of Storage Products

Professional photographers and video-makers have a new company to turn to for their premium storage solutions. Well, it’s actually an old company with a slightly new name. Called SanDisk Professional, the new brand was launched by parent company Western Digital yesterday alongside an array of new products.

The new SanDisk Professional brand and new products combine the roots of SanDisk’s consumer brand and its professional-grade G-Technology brand to create a new group of storage solutions designed to meet the needs of pro photographers and cinematographers.

“From producing the latest blockbuster film to capturing the moment at a destination wedding to managing business-critical content, the powerful SanDisk Professional portfolio is designed to deliver scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries globally,” Western Digital said in a press announcement yesterday.

“Professional content is in constant motion. Content that’s captured or created needs to be saved, transferred, off-loaded, shared and archived. SanDisk Professional offers a range of purpose-built tools to harmonize every step of that process.”

Here are a few highlights of the new professional storage products that Western Digital introduced under the new SanDisk Professional name.

PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400

An all-new professional-grade, rugged CFexpress card for videographers and cinematographers needing premium, uninterrupted performance.

PRO-READER Series

Four new PRO-READER devices that feature a USB-C interface that supports SuperSpeed USB 10Gbs.

PRO-DOCK 4

A unique new 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a scalable offloading solution that saves time and money on multi-camera productions.

G-DRIVE ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD 4TB

A new encrypted drive now comes in up to 4TB.

Of all the new SanDisk professional products, we think the PRO-READER card reader series might have the most appeal to professional photographers since they offer the increasingly common USB-C interface, which is used on Apple’s newer Mac computers including its MacBook Pro laptops, with SuperSpeed USB throughput at 10Gbs. The PRO-READER Multi Card from SanDisk Professional is the most versatile in the series with slots for CF, SD and MicroSD cards. For safely backing up and storing all your photos out in the field, the G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD offers up to 4TB of storage. And with the ArmorLock technology, you don’t have to remember passwords; your smartphone serves as the key through your phone’s biometric authentication, which lets you access your content with the press of a button.

Learn more about all of these new SanDisk Professional storage solutions (and more) on the new SanDisk Professional website.