X-Rite Announces i1Studio 1.1 Updates For Color Management Workflow

Photographers, filmmakers and designers looking for a reliable color management solution may benefit from the recent i1Studio 1.1 updates announced by X-Rite. The “capture through print” solution ensures accurate, precise and intuitive color for all kinds of visual projects across all devices and through printed materials.

The main component exclusive to the i1Studio 1.1 release is the new “Data Save Workflow” feature, which allows users to work with their printer profiling process with efficiency and flexibility. The i1Studio package is comprised of the i1Studio device (all-in-one i1Studio spectrophotometer), i1Studio software, ColorChecker Classic Mini Target, ColorChecker Camera Calibration Software and the ColorTRUE Mobile App for iOS Devices.

X-Rite announces new update to i1Studio, the start-to-finish color management solution

New “Data Save” Workflow adds efficiency and flexibility

X-Rite Incorporated, the world leader in color management and measurement technologies, is pleased to announce key features and updates for its recently launched i1Studio, the start-to-finish color management solution for photographers, filmmakers and designers of all levels. Perfecting your prints starts with creating the best possible printer profiles. This initial process takes time but the result is worth the effort.

The new Data Save Workflow feature in i1Studio works with your schedule. This exclusive feature is now available in i1Studio v1.1 and enables users to start the printer profiling process, pause it any time and resume automatically where they left off, providing a more efficient and flexible workflow.

i1Studio 1.1 release also includes:

Ability to save ICC profiles in either Version 4 or Version 2.

Profile Reminders to keep display profiles current.

Optimized sepia look for Black & White profiling.

Several usability improvements and minor bug fixes.

The i1Studio package comes with:

i1Studio device – The all-in-one i1Studio spectrophotometer is the only device color perfectionists need to profile their monitors, scanners, projectors, mobile devices and printers.

i1Studio software – The i1Studio software, based on X-Rite’s award winning i1Profiler software, provides an easy to navigate interface that delivers expertly calibrated and profiled monitors for both photo and video as well as projectors, scanners and printers.

ColorChecker Classic Mini Target – the industry standard 24 patch target can be utilized for creating both scanner and camera profiles.

ColorChecker Camera Calibration Software – Combining the included Classic Target together with the Camera Calibration software provides photographers the ability to set a custom white balance and create a custom camera profile for virtually any lighting situation.

ColorTRUE Mobile App for iOS Devices – A simple way to calibrate Apple® iOS mobile devices utilizing the i1Studio hardware for a true mobile to desktop color match of all images.