ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 Is A New Wide Angle Lens For Sony E-Mount

ZEISS has recently expanded its Loxia lenses for Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras with the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25. The new compact wide-angle lens is geared to be especially useful to landscape and architectural photographers. As the new member of the Loxia lens family, it promises to deliver high resolution and low distortion throughout the image for the perfect result. It also features high-quality mechanical parts in a durable metal housing, making it a reliable lens for photographers always on the go.

Aside from landscape and architectural photography, the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 is also touted to be suitable for street and travel photography for its compact form and versatility. Sony photographers using the full-frame Sony E-mount cameras will particularly find its compact size convenient.

The ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 will be available at the ZEISS Webshop and through dealers beginning in March 2018.

See the press release below:

The New ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 – Flexibility for Photography On-the-Go

With this compact wide-angle lens, ZEISS is adding a new focal length of modest proportions to its Loxia lens family.

OBERKOCHEN, 14 February 2018 – With the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 compact wide-angle lens, ZEISS is adding a new focal length to its lens family that will benefit both landscape and architectural photographers: “High resolution across the entire image as well as low distortion ensure the perfect result,” says Product Manager Christophe Casenave. “The compact lens delivers great images thanks to the new optical design.” The ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 also features high-quality mechanical parts, and the durable metal housing makes this a reliable lens for photographers on the road.

The right companion for years to come

Small, robust and versatile: the lenses in the ZEISS Loxia family for mirrorless cameras in the Sony Alpha series are particularly well-suited for street and travel photographers who love being inconspicuous as they capture special moments in cities and in nature without carrying around a lot of equipment. The compact design of the ZEISS Loxia lenses has been specially developed for the mirrorless full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Used in tandem, the lens and camera enable filmmakers and photographers to achieve a high-quality result, while the equipment’s modest dimensions ensure users always have whatever they need with them. “This is a significant advantage for anyone who wants to blend into the background and is also on the road a lot,” says Product Manager Casenave. The all-round talent from the ZEISS Loxia family is also great for filming.

Bringing creativity to life through precise, manual focusing

Traditional photography and cutting-edge technology all in one: with the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25, photographers can let their artistic creativity run free. “A steady hand and the manual focusing means users achieve impressive results,” says Casenave. The electronic interface for the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 transfers both lens data and focus movements to the Sony camera and then activates the focus peaking or the zoom function. Demanding photographers can achieve a wide range of creative possibilities thanks to precise, manual focusing, including a retro look and feel.

Precise and sophisticated – the ZEISS Loxia lens family featuring five focal lengths between 21 and 85 millimeters gives users a large number of creative possibilities when taking photographs or filming because of its technical refinement, linking traditional photography with modern technology.

A strong all-rounder for taking photographs and filming

The ZEISS Loxia family comprises five lenses with focal lengths between 21 and 85 millimeters. The lenses with manual focusing are all compact, durable and do not draw too much attention. With these lightweight companions, photographers and filmmakers have the necessary equipment and flexibility they need while on the road. The ZEISS Loxia lenses along with all the accessories have the same diameter and enable users to quickly and easily switch between different focal lengths during a shoot. The lenses offer the optimum foundation for capturing photographs and filming, both individually and as a set. These strong all-round talents excel at a wide range of uses.

Price and availability

The ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 will be available at the ZEISS Webshop and at dealers from March 2018. The price of the new ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 is €1,299 (incl. German VAT) or $1,299 US (excl. local taxes). The lens hood is included. Filmmakers can look forward to a special offer on a set comprising all five ZEISS Loxia focal lengths ranging from 21 to 85 millimeters.

For more information, please visit https://www.zeiss.com/photo/loxia2425