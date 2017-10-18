ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 Lens Introduced

We love shooting with ZEISS lenses for the excellent image quality they deliver. Now the company has announced the new Milvus 1.4/25, the 11lens in the premium line. The high-speed, wide-angle prime for full-frame DSLRs has a max ƒ/1.4 aperture, making it a fine choice for landscapes, architectural compositions and photojournalism, but it’s equally capable of shooting quality video.

Available in ZE and ZF.2 mounts compatible with Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the manual-focus 25mm focal-length-lens joins the line, with focal lengths ranging from 15mm to 135mm—the 2.8/15, 2.8/18, 2.8/21, 1.4/35, 2/35, 1.4/50, 1.4/85 and 2/135 lenses, plus the 2/50M and 2/100M macros. Like all Milvus lenses, the 1.4/25 can be used with Sony mirrorless cameras via adapter.

Newly designed optical construction consists of 15 lens elements in 13 groups, with aspherical lens elements, special glass materials and advanced correction to minimize chromatic aberrations. The lens has a close-focusing range of 9.9 inches. It’s weather-sealed for protection from dust and moisture, with an all-metal lens barrel.

Slated for November 2017 availability, the ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 is priced at $2,399. Learn more on the ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 webpage.

OBERKOCHEN/Germany, 2017-10-18.

With its new wide-angle focal length, the ZEISS Milvus family now boasts eleven lenses for single-lens reflex cameras, including four focal lengths with a maximum aperture of 1.4, which are perfect for videographers too.

The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 is the latest focal length to be added to ZEISS’s largest range of lenses for full-frame single-lens reflex cameras. The lens, which was developed for the DSLR systems from Canon1 is a trademark or registered trademark of Canon Inc. and/or other members of the Canon Group. and Nikon2 is a registered trademark of Nikon Corporation., is suitable primarily for landscape and architecture photography, and for journalistic shots and videos. “The completely new optical design ensures superior performance across the entire image field,” says Christophe Casenave, Product Manager at ZEISS. “This results in high-contrast photos and a harmonious bokeh.”

High-speed wide-angle lens

Thanks to a maximum aperture of 1.4, this lens can even capture exceptional images in poor light. “Even at full aperture, there are hardly any color fringes,” says Casenave. “The finest details can be reproduced in high definition and contrast all the way into the corners.” The metal housing is what makes the lens robust, and its dirt and dust protection even makes the ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 ready for action in adverse weather. The large 172-degree focus rotation angle enables precise manual focusing for adding creative touches to photos and videos.

The largest ZEISS lens family yet

Featuring eleven focal lengths ranging from 15 to 135 millimeters, including two macros, the ZEISS Milvus family covers a host of applications, such as portrait, landscape, architecture and street photography. “We can offer every photographer just the right lens,” says Casenave.

Perfect for videographers too

The four ZEISS Milvus focal lengths 25, 35, 50 and 85 millimeters with an aperture of 1.4 are just perfect for filming. Thanks to their high speed, they are suitable primarily for interviews and documentaries where the videographer can utilize natural light. Thanks to the de-click function in the version for the Nikon-Mount the aperture can be adjusted continuously. ZEISS Lens Gears in a range of sizes permit the use of follow-focus systems.

Price and availability

The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 retails for 2,399 euros incl. 19 percent sales tax (RRP) or 2.399US$ and will be available starting 2 November 2017 at dealers and from the ZEISS online shop.

You will find further information at www.zeiss.com/photo/milvus1425

Technical data ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25

Focal length 25 mm Aperture range f/1.4 – f/16 Lens elements / Groups 15 / 13 Focusing range 0,252 m (9.93’’) – ∞ Free working distance 0,093 m (3.66’’) – ∞ Angular field* (diag. / horiz. / vert.) 81,2° / 70,8° / 50,4° Diameter of image field 43 mm (1.69″) Flange focal distance ZF.2: 46,50 mm (1.83″) ZE: 44,00 mm (1.73″) Coverage at close range (MOD)* 170,7 mm x 112,1 mm (6.72‘‘ x 4.41‘‘) Image ratio at MOD 1 : 4.6 Entrance pupil position ( in front of image plane) 127,0 mm (5.00’’) Rotation angle of focusing ring (inf – MOD) 172° Diameter max. ZF.2: 95,2 mm (3.75‘‘) ZE: 95,2 mm (3.75‘‘) Diameter of focusing ring ZF.2: 82,5 mm (3.25‘‘) ZE: 82,5 mm (3.25‘‘) Length (without lens caps) ZF.2: 123,3 mm (4.85‘‘) ZE: 122,5 mm (4.82‘‘) Length (with lens caps) ZF.2: 138,0 mm (5.43‘‘) ZE: 140,2 mm (5.52‘‘) Weight ZF.2: 1171 g (41.3 oz) ZE: 1225 g (43.2 oz)

