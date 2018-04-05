Zylight Set To Display New Products At 2018 NAB Show

See the press release below.
New Zylight Products @ NAB 2018
Aladdin Fabric-Lite
The revolutionary bi-color Fabric-Lite from Aladdin is a completely foldable and bendable light source. Available in 200w or 350w, the 3×3’ Fabric Lite has many mounting options and is easily transportable.
Come see the Aladdin Fabric-Lite on display at the Zylight booth at NAB 2018 booth #C6343.
XLion M98 Square Battery
The M98 square battery from FXLion may be small in size, but packs powerful features. With a 4-level power meter, dual D-Tap output and a USB output, this Li-ion 98Wh battery is perfect for powering small cameras like Blackmagic, Red, Sony, ARRI mini and more.
Check out the M98 square battery at NAB 2018 Zylight’s booth #C6343 in the Central Hall.
Nanguang RGB88
The Nanguang RGB88 is a professional wand-type RGB fixture capable of colored light output or bi-color 3200K-5600K white light. It is a versatile light tool used for colored effects or for simple fill lighting with its high CRI.
See the RGB88 on display at NAB 2018 booth #C6343!