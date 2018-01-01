5 Top Field-Tested Lenses

1. Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Hands-on reviews of some of the outstanding lenses Digital Photo Pro took on the road in 2017, from primes to zooms.

This superstar portrait lens features exceptional optics and great performance at a reasonable price. Read More…

2. Tamron SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

A high-performance zoom without the high price tag usually associated with this level of quality, this Tamron lens delivers. Read More…

3. Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS

This versatile zoom is fast and sharp, and it’s one of those rare lenses that’s suitable for pro photographers as well as enthusiasts. Read More…

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Anniversary Present: Nikon 850 Arriving in 2017 to celebrate Nikon’s centennial anniversary, the D850 is one of the company’s best cameras, ever. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. Read Now…

4. Zeiss Batis 2.8/18

Outstanding image quality, small size and fast focus speeds make this ultra-wide-angle lens a superb choice for Sony a7-series photographers. Read More…

5. Tokina FiRIN 20mm F2 FE MF

With excellent edge-to-edge sharpness and lack of falloff, this high-quality lens validates Sony mirrorless and challenges the competition. Read More…