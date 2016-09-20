Steve Vaccariello On Photography What turns you on creatively?

Photographing other artists, such as dancers, actors and musicians. What turns you off creatively?

Limitations. What’s your dream photo assignment?

The Pirelli Calendar, shooting the most amazing models in the world using my own ideas and concepts. If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?

Tim Burton. I think he’s an absolute genius—combining ideas, a story and brilliant imagery. He has more creativity in his little finger than most people have all together. What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?

Horst’s “Mainbocher Corset.” What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?

Safari guide in Africa. What’s your favorite camera feature?

Manual. I like to take control of the image and sometimes only Manual will do. The Nikon cameras I use have outstanding metering systems, so when I go to Manual, I know I can rely on using the meter to finesse the shot as I’m working, but I can retain complete control over the final exposure. What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?

Definitely my AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm ƒ/2.8G ED lens. It’s a fast zoom that covers the range where I like to be shooting. At 24mm, it’s fairly wide on my Nikon D3, and at 70mm, it’s a great full-body portrait lens. The fast ƒ/2.8 aperture gives me a lot of latitude when I’m working in low light, and it’s also ideal for throwing the background out of focus. The Nikon Perspective Control lenses are also favorites of mine. They allow the ability to distort and correct perspectives, which can be a wonderful creative tool for me.