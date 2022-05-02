5 Posing Tips to Break Out of a Portrait Rut

Let’s face it, every once in a while, you’re going to get into a rut as a photographer. Fortunately, this has happened to many photographers before and some of them are happy to share their tips on how to get you loose if you’re stuck.

One such photographer is Julia Trotti, a professional portrait and wedding shooter who shares her five best posing tips to jumpstart your portraiture game in the video tutorial below.

“If you ever find yourself at a portrait photo shoot and you feel a bit stuck and you can’t come up with an idea for the next pose then this video is just for you,” Trotti says in the clip at the bottom of this post. “Today I’m going to share with you my favorite five tips to help improve the way you pose your subjects for portrait photography, so you never run out of poses again.”

#1 Concept

“Have an idea of what kind of photo shoot you’re doing before you even start,” she explains. “I find that it’s a lot easier to come up with poses if I have a specific style or concept in mind for the portrait session. ”

#2 Don’t Over Direct

“The next tip I have is a little contradictory but, hear me out, it’s to actually not direct too much. We don’t want to be micromanaging our subject. When I do portrait photography, I like it to be a collaborative effort between the subject and I so I can capture portraits that reflect who they are as a person. If I’m constantly telling them exactly what to do, then their personality won’t really be reflected in the photos that I’m taking of them.”

#3 Go-To Poses

“Go-to poses are so helpful when you’re feeling stuck at a photo shoot and you’re not sure what to do next. It’s great to have a pose ready to go for moments like this so you don’t lose momentum. It’s really helpful to start off with at least five of them.”

#4 Repeat Poses

“Don’t be afraid to repeat your poses even if it’s during the same shoot. A portrait session is usually about an hour long for me, personally, and during that time the light can change quite a lot. I also use as much of the location we’re in as possible. I find that the same pose can look so different when you’re shooting in a new location or as the light changes throughout the session.”

#5 Think Small

“You don’t need to remember entire crazy poses from head to toe to capture great photos. Instead try giving your clients small movements to do like leaning on something, stretching, holding their arms or their hands, and from their build on that pose with more movements and little changes to evolve the pose into something else.”