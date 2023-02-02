Join Now Sign In
Get full access to articles, free contest entries and more!
Advertisement

Capturing a Big NFL Game From Above

By Jeanette D. Moses Published February 2, 2023 Save This Article

How an NFL photographer got the shot
nfl-photographer-catwalk

Sometimes all it takes is a perspective shift to capture an interesting photo. For NFL photographer Janaye Johnson that meant shooting from a catwalk high above U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Johnson posted a short 360 POV video from the catwalk to her TikTok a few days after the Wildcard Weekend game between The New York Giants and The Minnesota Vikings.

“My legs were jelly, I hate heights more than anything,” she wrote in the caption. 

It’s no surprise that the video quickly gathered a handful of comments that shooting from that perspective, rather than a traditional field-side vantage point, was pointless. But Johnson’s stunning photos from that particular game say otherwise.

Her bird’s eye perspective of the game offers an extremely unique point of view of the big game. Honestly, we think these shots are on par with what the sky-cam provides during televised games. 

Johnson has been photographing The Vikings since 2018 and has tons of experience capturing players on and off the field. See more of her work on her website and check out her epic photos from the catwalk in the video below. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
@j_naye

Replying to @etcxv #catwalk #catwalkphotographer #nfl #nflphotographer #vikings #mnvikings #minnesotavikings #heights #heightsphobia

♬ original sound – j_naye

 

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Read Next

Advertisement
Advertisement

Image Creators Network

Digital Photo

Outdoor Photographer

Imaging Resource

Advertisement

Digital Photo Pro Newsletter

Sign up for the latest photo news and tips for taking your images to the next level.

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Sign in