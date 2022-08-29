Join Now Sign In
Douglas Kirkland, Part 2: 8 More Stunning Photos from a Legend

Douglas Kirkland Published August 29, 2022

Kirkland shares the inside scoop on his recent portraits
Photo of George Clooney

Last week we featured the stories behind eight classic images from photographer Douglas Kirkland as part of our monthly series, “Legendary Photos.” Today, we’re back for “Part 2,” showcasing eight more stunning photos by Kirkland from more recent years.

“Legendary Photos” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program who share behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured their unforgettable moments. Below, Kirkland gives you the inside scoop on working with George Clooney, Jessica Chastain, Sharon Stone, and others to produce his striking contemporary portraits.

You can see previous installments of Legendary Photos on Barbara Bordnick here, Harry Benson here, Peter Read Miller here, Sam Abell here, Gregory Heisler here,  Ryszard Horowitz here, on Art Wolfe here, on Walter Iooss Jr. here, and on David Hume Kennerly here.

