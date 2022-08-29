Douglas Kirkland, Part 2: 8 More Stunning Photos from a Legend

Last week we featured the stories behind eight classic images from photographer Douglas Kirkland as part of our monthly series, “Legendary Photos.” Today, we’re back for “Part 2,” showcasing eight more stunning photos by Kirkland from more recent years.

“Legendary Photos” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program who share behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured their unforgettable moments. Below, Kirkland gives you the inside scoop on working with George Clooney, Jessica Chastain, Sharon Stone, and others to produce his striking contemporary portraits.

