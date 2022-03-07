Great Tips on How to Pose Men for Portraits

Last month’s tutorial from photographer Jerry Ghionis on how to poses couples for portraits has been one of our most popular stories of the year so here’s another great portrait techniques how-to from him on how to pose men. In the video below he shares his secrets to get male subjects to look their best even if they’re not models.

“I’ve taught thousands of people just like you how to master posing,” Ghionis says. “And believe me, almost every photographer struggles with successfully posing their subjects. In this video, I’m giving away some of my favorite posing tricks that will work every time you are photographing a male. People hate being posed until you pose them well.”

The hardest part of posing men, he explains, can be where to begin.

“So, you have a guy in front of you and you think, where on earth do I start?” Ghionis says. “Because here’s what happens: when most guys are in front of your camera, they don’t like to be photographed.”

During the free, 30-minute video below, he shows you how to bring men out of their shells, so they appear comfortable, natural, and more impactful in their posing. The result will be happy clients and portraits that will be much easier to sell.

“Chest and shoulders help define the male form so if you want to emphasize something, you push it towards the camera and towards the light,” Ghionis explains. “So, in this case, the chest and shoulders will be great towards the camera and also the waist further back. As far as the feet are concerned, we have to understand that posing starts from the feet. Even if you’re photographing head and shoulders, we have to actually begin to understand what’s happening here because that will affect what’s over here. I often think of posing like architecture, we’ve got peaks and valleys.”