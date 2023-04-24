Join Now Sign In
Get full access to articles, free contest entries and more!
Advertisement

How Joel Meyerowitz Chooses which Lens to Use

By Joel Meyerowitz and Lorenzo Braca Published April 24, 2023 Save This Article

An excerpt from The Pleasure of Seeing: Conversations with Joel Meyerowitz on Sixty Years in the Life of Photography
7TH STREET, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, 1977 ©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

This spring, Damiani releases the oral biography of Joel Meyerowitz—one of American photography’s most legendary figures. The Pleasure of Seeing offers a look at his life and career, revealing some of the behind the scene stories of his most well-known images. In this excerpt Meyerwitz shares with Lorenzo Braca how he chooses what lens to shoot with.

SHOPPING WINDOW, NEW YORK CITY, 1963 ©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

Lorenzo Braca: Let me ask you a question about lenses—50mm, 35mm, 28mm, and so on, how did you decide what to use?

Joel Meyerowitz: I always carried two cameras and three lenses. I always had two 35mm and one 28mm. After 1963, I didn’t carry the 50mm at all. When I borrowed the camera from my boss, Harry Gordon, he gave me a Pentax with the 50mm lens. I was using that, and within the first month or so, I started to feel frustrated. I had to be too far back from what I saw, it was choking me. I didn’t have any money, I was earning fifty-five dollars a week, which was about twenty-five-hundred dollars a year. When Harry and his wife Charlotte moved to Spain, she left me a job as art director for a small magazine. She made ten thousand dollars a year. As soon as I did the first issue, I went out and I bought a Zeiss Flektogon 35mm screw-in lens for the Pentax, and it changed my life—“I can see now!”. What it showed me was that my impulse to pick up the camera, was related to what I saw in it. The 35mm was a one-to-one lens, and I felt comfortable with that, and so it became my standard lens. 

NEW YORK CITY, 1974
©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

Lorenzo Braca: When did you get your first 28mm? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joel Meyerowitz: The 28mm came a few years later, when I had to do a job where I was going to be in a tight living room. I bought a Nikkor 28mm screw-in lens, and I got an adapter for the Leica. It was a tiny piece of glass (I still have it!) and a very slow lens, with a little fall off on the edges that I had to correct in the darkroom. It was the lens I went to Europe with, and a number of the European pictures that are in color are 28mm. The only other lens I had was a 180mm Zeiss Sonnar lens, that was sold to me by Alfred Eisenstaedt. It was a pre-war lens that he bought in Germany. He bought a new Nikon automatic lens that he didn’t have to stop down manually, but this lens you had to manually stop down while you were shooting… and I loved it. I could see just where everything was, I knew the exposure, and I could just go with it! 

JUSTINE, PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, 1977 ©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

Lorenzo Braca: That’s a pretty old lens! Was it still in good working condition? 

Joel Meyerowitz: I took it to Marty Forscher, who was the repairman for the professionals in New York, and I had him adjust it for my camera and inspect it for damage. He said, “Oh this is Eisie’s lens!”, I said, “How did you know?”. “He’s brought it in so many times!—he said—Joel, this is the best piece of glass you’re ever going to buy. Don’t ever sell this lens”. I still have it to this day! So, it was a matter of finding my right feeling of the distance of things. As I said, 35mm was the standard for me. Occasionally, when the light was failing and I needed the depth of field, I would go to the 28mm and use that to pick up the distance. I would try to be a little closer but I would have more depth of field. That was the only reason I used it. I didn’t want to lose the detail in the backgrounds. 

TRURO, MASSACHUSETTS, 1976 ©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

Lorenzo Braca: You didn’t mind the way the 28mm flattens things in the background, or even creates small distortions. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joel Meyerowitz: The first 28mm lens that I used for most of the shooting did distort if you bent, or if you looked slightly down or up, so I learned to make a little dip. I just dropped about three or four inches when I worked with the 28mm, so that I stayed flat to the field. Now I use an aspherical 28mm lens, and I like the fact that it doesn’t have distortion, that it gives me the depth of field that I need and it allows me to make a more spatially complicated image. 

MÁLAGA, SPAIN, 1967 ©Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery.

Lorenzo Braca: Ever tried any wider lens? 

Joel Meyerowitz: Yeah, I have a 21mm lens. […] When I knew I was working in areas of strong shadow, I switched to 21mm, so that I could get the depth of field. But also open up enough to manage some of the details in the shadows. It was all before digital and before Photoshop. I was working the corners trying to pack the frame, so the 21mm gave me a little bit more pack.

The Pleasure of Seeing will be available May 16 through Damiani, pre-orders are available now. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Read Next

Advertisement
Advertisement

Image Creators Network

Digital Photo

Outdoor Photographer

Imaging Resource

Advertisement

Digital Photo Pro Newsletter

Sign up for the latest photo news and tips for taking your images to the next level.

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Sign in