Legendary Photos: The Stories Behind 10 of Chris Rainier’s Striking Images

Have you ever wondered about the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic images? Our series “Legendary Photos,” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program giving us behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured these unforgettable moments.

For this edition of Legendary Photos, photographer Chris Rainier shares the stories behind 10 of his striking photos from around the world. This story coincides with the release of Rainier’s latest book of photographs, Sacred: In Search of Meaning, which you can purchase here.

