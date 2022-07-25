Legendary Photos: The Stories Behind 7 of Barbara Bordnick’s Iconic Images

Have you ever wondered about the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic images? Our series “Legendary Photos,” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program giving us behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured these unforgettable moments.

For this edition of Legendary Photos, photographer Barbara Bordnick shares the stories behind seven of her classic images.

(Editor’s note: You can see previous installments of Legendary Photos on Harry Benson here, Peter Read Miller here, Sam Abell here, Gregory Heisler here, Ryszard Horowitz here, on Art Wolfe here, on Walter Iooss Jr. here, and on David Hume Kennerly here.)