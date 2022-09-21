Legendary Photos: The Stories Behind 7 of Parish Kohanim’s Signature Images

Have you ever wondered about the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic images? Our series “Legendary Photos,” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program giving us behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured these unforgettable moments.

For this edition of Legendary Photos, fine art photographer Parish Kohanim shares the stories behind seven of his signature images utilizing striking color and monochrome palettes.

