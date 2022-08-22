Legendary Photos: The Stories Behind 8 of Douglas Kirkland’s Classic Images

Have you ever wondered about the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic images? Our series “Legendary Photos,” features photographers from Canon’s Legends program giving us behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured these unforgettable moments.

For this edition of Legendary Photos, we are doing something special. This week, Canon Legends photographer Douglas Kirkland shares the stories behind eight of his classic images from the past. Next week, we will share “Part Two” showcasing the stories behind some of Kirkland’s more recent iconic images. So, make sure to check back!

