Join Now Sign In
Get full access to articles, free contest entries and more!
Advertisement

Legendary Photos: The Stories Behind 9 of Sam Abell’s Iconic Images

By Sam Abell Published April 25, 2022 Save This Article

Composing, waiting, capturing
Photo of umbrellas in Japan

Have you ever wondered about the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic images? Our series “Legendary Photos,” features photographers from Canon’s Explorer’s of Light program, past and present, giving us behind-the-scenes insight on how they captured these unforgettable moments.

For this edition of Legendary Photos, photographer Sam Abell shares the stories behind nine of his classic images.

(Editor’s note: You can see previous installments of Legendary Photos on Gregory Heisler here,  Ryszard Horowitz here, on Art Wolfe here, on Walter Iooss Jr. here, and on David Hume Kennerly here.)

Emperor’s Spring Garden party, Tokyo, 2000 (Above)

The assignment was “The Japanese Imperial Palace,” the deep and solemn center of Japanese culture. And it would have been an interesting assignment if I had had any access. But I was blocked every day and in every way. The reason: I was not part of the “deal” between the resident photographers and the Palace. In exchange for following the rules, sanctioned photographers had exclusive access. That meant no one else did. As a consequence, any image I got was a “work around.”

On the important occasion of the Emperor’s Spring Garden Party the writer and I thought we’d arranged just such a work around. It was an official invitation from the American Embassy. But shortly after arriving we were discovered by our Palace minder. He exploded in anger. “How did you get in here! You must leave! Be gone forty minutes before the Emperor arrives! And do not move from this spot!” I turned and looked at the spot I was prisoner to. I thought, “I can work with this.” The scene – extending across the immaculate, just-laid lawn to the planted pond to the twin towers – set up well for my aesthetic. I composed the picture and waited. 

In a complex choreography like this, trying to time every stride is impossible. So, I concentrated on one crucial detail – the blue umbrella at the center of the composition. If and when it came “clean” then the rest of the picture had a chance. It came clean and the rest of the picture worked. “Compose the picture, Sammy, and wait,” as my dad told me years before.

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Read Next

Advertisement
Advertisement

Image Creators Network

Digital Photo

Outdoor Photographer

Imaging Resource

Advertisement

Digital Photo Pro Newsletter

Sign up for the latest photo news and tips for taking your images to the next level.

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Sign in