Top Photographers Share Their Lighting Techniques

1. Joe McNally: Master Storyteller

These professionals have mastered the use of light to create exceptional work, from editorial to sports to wedding photography. Plus, check out Digital Photo Pro’s Portrait Lighting Essentials Guide.

The photographer balances creativity with lighting and technical prowess to tell compelling stories with his images. Read More…

2. Jerry Ghionis: Seeing The World Differently

The wedding and portrait photographer marries perfect light and creative previsualization with room for spontaneity, and the result is flawless images. Read More…

3. Dave Black: Elegance In Action

The longtime photographer combines love of previsualization with a penchant for dramatic lighting to capture iconic sports images. Read More…

4. Steve Giralt: Obsessed With Light

A self-professed generalist, Giralt is a commercial photographer who shoots food, portraits, interiors and still life for magazines, catalogs and advertising. He’s the kid who loved photography, went to a great photo school, moved to New York as an assistant and finally found himself exactly where he always wanted to be—specializing only in professional photography. Read More…

5. James T. Murray: Inside & Out

Whether he’s shooting on the studio tabletop or in the urban landscape, James T. Murray brings an artist’s eye and a craftsman’s touch to his photography. Read More…