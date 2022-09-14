Give Portraits a Sculpted 3D Look with this Photoshop Trick

There are lots of techniques for editing portraits in Photoshop but one of the most effective ways to make faces stand out (literally) is to give them a 3D look. In the below video tutorial, PSDESIRE shows you a great trick to easily contour or sculpt a face in Photoshop, so it pops off the page (and screen.)

“In this Photoshop retouching tutorial, I will show you an amazing hack for killer cheekbones, or how to make a model’s face ‘Pop,” PSDESIRE says.

One of the best things about this Photoshop tutorial, if you’re in a hurry, is that this “easy contouring or sculpting face” video is just over two minutes long. To get started, open the portrait you’d like to edit in Photoshop, duplicate the background layer by hitting Control + J or Command + J. Then open the layer in the Camera Raw filter.

Step 1: Make Model’s Face Pop/Look More 3D

In the Camera Raw filter, increase the Clarity for the contrast, especially in the mid-tone areas. Then lower the texture a bit for minimizing the edge details. Click Ok to continue.

Step 2: Make Cheekbones More Sculpted

Then hold on the Alt key and click the mask icon to create an inverted layer mask. Take a brush tool and select the white color. Paint on the cheekbones to create depth and dimensions to the face.

Step 3: Blending/Masking Layers

Double click on the upper layer to pop up the blending options dialog box. Go to the blend if section. Blend it takes the current layer and blends/masks it with respect to the underlying layer.