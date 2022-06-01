This Secret Photoshop Brush Creates a Dreamy Wet Glass Look

Using Photoshop, even for experts, can be a process of discovery. Adobe adds so many tools and brushes on a regular basis to its flagship image editor that it’s not unusual to come across a cool feature in Photoshop you never knew about.

In the below tutorial, software guru Unmesh Dinda of PiXimperfect shares what he calls a “secret brush in Photoshop” that lets you easily paint a “wet glass effect” over any image. As you can see in the before and after sample shot above, this simulated rain on a window look can work well for portraits or just about any image where you want something different.

“What if I told you that there’s a secret brush in Photoshop that allows you to paint the wet glass effect?” Dinda asks. “Yes, you heard that right. You don’t need any overlay; you don’t need any texture. None of that. You can easily take that brush and start painting and it will do the effect. You might have to do some minor adjustments, but that’s it.”

You can download the sample image, licensed from Adobe Stock, here to follow along with his editing instructions in the video below. Along with showing you how to use the basic wet glass effect with the “secret brush,” Dinda shares some more advanced editing techniques to make this unique look appear more professional in your images.

“Using the power of blend modes with advanced brushes, we will create unique wet or frosted glass textures,” he says. “In this tutorial, we will learn how to combine these textures with Curves and Blur Filters to simulate the glass effect.”